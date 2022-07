Do you hear that? It’s the echo of all of us screaming at the top of our lungs, “WE OUTSIDE!” After being cooped up in the house and behind masks, Summer 2022 is here and we are outside, carefully. The pandemic is far from over, but outside is a little more “outside” than it was last summer, and indeed, in the summer of 2020. We’re going out and wearing less because we embrace the joy of the Hot Girl Summer, and it’s time to make those Hot Girl Summer outdoor brunch plans with the crew. Here are my picks for the best New Orleans outdoor brunch spots.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO