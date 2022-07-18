Another person charged in connection to Larry Mitchell Ball Park double shooting

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) – Another person has been charged in connection with the double shooting that killed two people at the Larry Mitchell Ball Park on May 29th .

According to Sheriff Cochran, Fredrick Leartist Smith, 35, of Wrightsville has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Reckless Conduct.

Smith is being held at the Washington County jail pending bond.

On Wednesday, July 13th, it was reported that 24-year-old Brian Keith Rozier , of East Dublin, was taken into custody and charged with Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime, Aggravated Assault, and Reckless Conduct

Ryan Rozier was arrested in late June and charged with Possession of Firearm by a First Offender Probationer and Felony Probation Violation.

According to authorities, 17-year-old Williams Mykell Lowery of Louisville and 30-year-old Christopher “Scooter” Dunn of Wrightsville were both shot and killed on May 29th.

