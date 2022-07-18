ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Issa Rae Talks ‘Rap Sh!t’ and How She’s Helping Small Businesses

extratv
extratv
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b7QWh_0gk2n4sE00

Fresh off her Emmy nomination for the final season of “Insecure,” Issa Rae is opening up to “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay about her new show and how she’s promoting small businesses with help from American Express.

Issa is the head writer and executive producer of the HBO Max series “Rap Sh!t,” which debuts July 21. The show, loosely based on the real-life story of Miami’s hit-making duo City Girls, will follow estranged high school friends Shawna and Mia as they reunite to form a rap group.

Rae told Lindsay, “What really got me to put pen to paper was a prominent producer's criticism of female rap where he was just like, ‘It's always about these female body parts…’ And I was like, ‘Nobody ever says that about male rappers,’ and so the double standard really intrigued me in telling this come-up story.”

Not only is Issa a successful entertainer, she also owns several businesses, including Hilltop Coffee and Kitchen in South L.A.

What advice does she have for someone starting their own business? “Planning is the most important part,” she said.

Rae has made it her mission to highlight and promote small businesses on “Insecure,” and she’s supporting them in real life with her American Express partnership for the second year in a row.

She explained, “Amex does so much to highlight small businesses. It’s intentional and specifically in our communities.”

Issa will also be participating in the American Express Business Class Live 2022 event in NYC this week.

Rae said, “I’m going to New York to do a small business workshop. It’s really about empowering and highlighting small business owners and just using my experience to help them succeed.”

The conference takes place on Wednesday at NYC’s Javits Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is free and designed to inspire and support small businesses. Participants can attend in person or via livestream.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Dave Chappelle mocks protesters who made him relocate Minneapolis show

Dave Chappelle has mocked protestors who forced him to relocate his sold-out Minneapolis show.Hours before the comedian’s scheduled gig at First Avenue on Thursday (21 July), organisers announced on Instagram that it had been cancelled and moved to Varsity Theatre, citing backlash over Chappelle’s allegedly transphobic jokes.“To staff, artists and our community, we hear you and we are sorry,” the statement began.“We know we must hold ourselves to the highest standards, and we know we let you down. We are not just a black box with people in it, and we understand that First Ave is not just a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
extratv

J.Lo & Ben Affleck Are Married!

Capping off one of the great Hollywood love stories of all time, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got hitched!. TMZ broke the story that the lovebirds — who previously broke off an engagement in 2004 before getting back together in a big way last year — tied the knot this weekend in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Issa Rae
extratv

‘Married at First Sight’ Stars Briana Myles & Vincent Morales Expecting First Child

“Married at First Sight” couple Briana Myles and Vincent Morales have a baby on the way!. It’ll be their first child together. Myles told People magazine, “I'm beyond grateful and excited for my new title, Mommy! The fact that God chose me to be a parent is remarkable. Although I'm scared as heck to give birth and constantly think about the 'what ifs' due to health issues, I'm overly excited to bring new life into the world."
RELATIONSHIPS
extratv

‘Elvis’ Actress Shonka Dukureh Dead at 44

“Elvis” actress Shonka Dukureh has died at the age of 44. TMZ reports Dukureh was found dead inside her Nashville apartment on Thursday morning. One of Dukureh’s children reportedly found her unresponsive and ran to neighbor, who called 911. The police do not suspect foul play. According to...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rap Group#American Express#Hbo#Amex
extratv

John Cena & Shay Shariatzadeh Wed: 'I Do' — Part 2!

Almost two years after marrying in Florida, John Cena and wife Shay Shariatzadeh did it all over again — this time, in a big way!. The newlyweds are, once again, newly wed, having exchanged vows in Vancouver on Friday at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia in a lavish, yet intimate, ceremony.
RELATIONSHIPS
extratv

Tom Arnold Loses 75 Lbs. — See His Weight-Loss Transformation!

Arnold recently shared that he lost 75 lbs., writing on Instagram, “Happy 4th of July. Today I’m celebrating my independence from 75 nasty pounds since January.”. Along with posting a trimmed-down photo of himself, he made sure to thank life coach Charles D’Angelo. In an interview with...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Celebrities
extratv

Constance Wu Reveals She Attempted Suicide in 2019, Explains Why

After nearly three years away from Twitter, “Crazy Rich Asians” star Constance Wu is back on the social media platform. In her first tweet, Wu shockingly revealed that she attempted to take her life after receiving major backlash over her tweets about “Fresh Off the Boat” being renewed for a sixth season.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Honey Boo Boo to Undergo Weight-Loss Procedure

Alana Thompson, known as Honey Boo Boo, is planning to undergo a weight-loss procedure in the coming weeks. Her manager Gina Rodriguez tells TMZ that Thompson will head to Queens to get a suture sculpt endoscopic sleeve from Dr. Steven Batash. According to Dr. Batash’s website, this is a “nonsurgical...
QUEENS, NY
extratv

Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: New Details on Baby #2

New details have emerged about Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s second child — and their relationship. The exes are already the parents of 4-year-old daughter True, and a source tells Page Six they are expecting a baby boy via surrogate soon. “Khloé has always wanted a little...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

extratv

75K+
Followers
5K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy