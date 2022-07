GLENEAGLES, Scotland — It is, to use an old Scottish phrase, “the talk of the steamie.” In other words, in the wake of Henrik Stenson’s controversial removal from the post of European Ryder Cup captain, the identity of the Swede’s successor is the No. 1 topic of conversation at the Senior British Open. Which makes sense. As many as 20 members of the 144-strong field here at Gleneagles have represented the Old World in the biennial contest. And eight of those have gone on to fill the role Stenson vacated.

