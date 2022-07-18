ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

81-year-old fights off 30-year-old carjacker at gas station near Charlotte

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=379IUK_0gk2mtOt00
EMBED <> More Videos 81-year-old fights off carjacker at NC gas station

GASTONIA, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 81-year-old fought off a carjacker near Charlotte on July 14.

Clearance Jones said he is still sore from his tug-of-war with the would-be carjacker, 30-year-old Jaren Clinton.

Clinton was on the run from police after reportedly stealing a car earlier in the day. With police hot on his tail he ditched the car at a Citgo on Bessemer City Road in Gastonia and looked for another car to steal.

About this time, Jones was about to get out of his red Kia in the parking lot of the same Citgo.

Jones said Clinton grabbed his door with one hand and used the other to reach through the car window and grab Jones by the shirt.

"He was cussing, and he tried to come to snatch my door on the right side," Jones said in an interview with local ABC affiliate WSOC. "When he went to pull it, I pulled it. I just got so mad. And whatever it was, I just tried to do the best I can."

Jones quickly threw his Kia in reverse, then quickly slammed on the brakes and accelerated forward. The abrupt back and forth caused Clinton to lose his grip.

"If I wasn't for the Lord I don't know what would have happened. I'm going to tell you something, it's bad. It's bad," Jones said. "He was trying to pull the door open and me too. I was lucky. I just thank God to get the help and strength."

Police caught up with and arrested Clinton a short time later. He was booked into jail on a $250,000 bail.

Comments / 8

Barry Weakley
4d ago

Good thinking. Glade it worked. Young criminals pray on the elderly. We all need to be careful at any parking lot area.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Police, SWAT responding to northwest Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and SWAT are responding to a home in northwest Charlotte. The public should avoid the area of Oakdale Road at Peachtree Road. WBTV is working to confirm the nature of the call.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
Gastonia, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Clinton, NC
City
Gastonia, NC
WBTV

Doorbell camera records deadly officer shooting in Gastonia

‘They didn’t have to kill him’: Parents of man killed by Gastonia police believe shooting didn’t have to happen. A day after a 21-year-old was shot and killed by police, his parents say things should have turned out different. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Gastonia Police Department...
GASTONIA, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacker#Police#Kia#Wsoc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTV

Woman attacked in Ballantyne, suspect captured on doorbell camera

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD is investigating an attack on a woman that happened Sunday morning in Ballantyne. Officers say the woman was taking groceries into her house when he attacked her. Doorbell video shows the man police are looking for. “The incident is unsettling because it didn’t make any...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Chester Woman Sentenced to 20 years in Shooting

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Chester County woman pleading guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter in the shooting death of Danny Thomas. Waters pleaded guilty after a presentation by the State and multiple impact statements by family members of the victim. The State and Defense negotiated a plea in this...
CHESTER, SC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
65K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy