No offense to Portland’s many splash playgrounds, but when it comes to chill vibes on a sunny day, it’s hard to beat dipping your toes in a scenic Portland lake or lazy river. Lucky for parents, the Portland area has tons of awesome swim spots that are just a short drive from the city and offer welcoming water and amazing views you’ll want to enjoy again and again before school starts in the fall. So grab your swimsuits, sand shovels and sunscreen, it’s time to hit one of our favorite nearby swimming holes.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO