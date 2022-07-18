Rams’ Bobby Brown III suspended six games for substance violation

Rams defensive lineman Bobby Brown III walks off the field during a practice in Thousand Oaks. (Associated Press)

Rams defensive lineman Bobby Brown III has been suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2022 season for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy, the league announced Monday.

Brown, 21, was a fourth-round draft pick in 2021 who played in 10 games last season.

With the departure of nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, who signed with the Chargers, the 6-foot-4, 235-pound Brown was regarded as a contender for more playing time this season on a line that also includes star Aaron Donald, A’Shawn Robinson and Greg Gaines, among others.

According to league policy, Brown can participate in preseason practices and games. He is eligible to return to the roster after the Rams’ Oct. 16 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Rams players report for training camp at UC Irvine on Saturday.