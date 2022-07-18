ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Rams’ Bobby Brown III suspended six games for substance violation

By Gary Klein Follow
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48n27g_0gk2mWII00
Rams defensive lineman Bobby Brown III walks off the field during a practice in Thousand Oaks. (Associated Press)

Rams defensive lineman Bobby Brown III has been suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2022 season for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy, the league announced Monday.

Brown, 21, was a fourth-round draft pick in 2021 who played in 10 games last season.

With the departure of nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, who signed with the Chargers, the 6-foot-4, 235-pound Brown was regarded as a contender for more playing time this season on a line that also includes star Aaron Donald, A’Shawn Robinson and Greg Gaines, among others.

According to league policy, Brown can participate in preseason practices and games. He is eligible to return to the roster after the Rams’ Oct. 16 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Rams players report for training camp at UC Irvine on Saturday.

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Third Chicago Bears player arrested in Texas

Chicago Bears wide receiver, David Moore, was arrested in his hometown, Gainesville, Texas, according to a report. According to a report from TMZ, Moore fell asleep in the line of a Taco Bell. Officers found Moore asleep in the driver's seat of a 2018 Ford F250 at the local fast-food joint at around 11:18 PM on July 3.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB

The NFL’s three-day trial regarding the Deshaun Watson case concluded last week. However, breaking information leaked Thursday that could impact the result of the case. The NFL interviewed 12 women that accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, the league also interviewed the adult son of one of the women. And, according to recent reports (originally […] The post Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inglewood, CA
Sports
Local
California Football
City
Inglewood, CA
Inglewood, CA
Football
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Jets Are Reportedly Signing Former Eagles Veteran

The New York Jets are reportedly bringing in some secondary help. Per Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Jets are set to sign former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Craig James. He's going to compete for a roster spot during training camp and the preseason. James was released by the Eagles...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
367K+
Followers
66K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy