White Sox select 1B Tim Elko in 10th round (No. 311 overall)

SEATTLE (AP) — The Houston Astros ended the Seattle Mariners’ winning streak at 14 games, with Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez homering in a 5-2 victory Friday night. Seattle scratched breakout rookie Julio Rodríguez from the lineup moments before first pitch with left wrist soreness, then lost their first game since July 1. The club was one win shy of matching the 2001 Mariners for the longest winning streak in franchise history. Houston stretched its AL West advantage over second-place Seattle to 11 games. “The crowd was into it,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “They were trying to urge them on for No. 15. But I’m just glad that we held on and won the game.”
SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie sensation Julio Rodríguez was a last-minute scratch from the Seattle Mariners’ lineup Friday night for a game against the Houston Astros with left wrist soreness. The Mariners announced moments before first pitch that the 21-year-old would not play as Seattle tried for its 15th consecutive victory, which would match the franchise record set in 2001. The team did not say how Rodríguez was injured. Rodríguez was slated to hit leadoff and play center field in the Mariners’ first game back from the All-Star Break. Dylan Moore made the start in center instead. Rodríguez is days removed from a national coming out party at the All-Star Home Run Derby, where he lost to Juan Soto in the finals despite totaling a derby-most 81 home runs. He also played in his first All-Star Game on Tuesday.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Hunter Renfroe rescued the Milwaukee Brewers when they were one strike away from a fourth consecutive defeat. Luis Urías and Brent Suter took over from there and helped the Brewers extend their NL Central lead Friday night with a 6-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies in 13 innings. Renfroe ripped a 2-2 slider from Robert Stephenson over the left-field wall for a game-tying, two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning. Renfroe’s 14th homer of the season — and first since June 19 — traveled an estimated 447 feet. Urías hit a bloop single to bring home the winning run in the 13th, and Suter (2-3) didn’t allow any baserunners in two innings of relief.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger has struggled the past two seasons, but for at least one at-bat he was able to rediscover his past form. Bellinger’s grand slam broke a tie in the eighth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 5-1 Friday night for their ninth straight win at home. “It feels really good. It feels good to put the right swing on the ball and see the results,” Bellinger said. Bellinger batted .281 (62 for 221) with six homers and 31 RBIs against the Giants from 2017-20. Going into his fourth at-bat of the night though, he was 5 for 73 in regular-season games against the Dodgers’ longtime NL West rival since the start of last season.
Comments / 0