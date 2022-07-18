ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Win It! Tickets to See Usher in Las Vegas

extratv
extratv
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FtKQz_0gk2mCt000

Usher fans won’t want to miss this! “Extra” is giving one winner a pair of tickets to see his show “My Way: The Las Vegas Residency” at the Dolby Live at Park MGM.

The tickets will be for a show between August and October, based on availability. Enter below for your chance to win!

“Extra” recently spoke with Usher, who opened up about what fans can expect from “My Way.”

He said, “It’s all about giving the ladies what they want to see, you know? It’s about giving Vegas something they may not have experienced before... It’s a bit theatrical... So many things throughout my career — Broadway, acting, skating, hit records, dancing — I try to put all of those things into my show. I’ve played arenas and stadiums, but to be here at Dolby Live theater and give them this intimate view of my music and also to share with them the things that I am passionate about and the places that I’ve gone… whether it’s the heat of the strip club or the intimacy of the moments that’s nice and slow… It’s all of that into one.”

Usher is also bringing roller skating to his Vegas stage! “It’s something that I have always loved and is authentically Atlanta culture… You listen to ‘Good Love.' We shot it in Atlanta at Cascade, where I am at either on Sundays or Wednesdays when I am in Atlanta. It’s the culture. It’s the culture that I have always loved.”

Be sure to go to VisitLasVegas.com for more entertainment options!

Giveaway ends on August 01, 2022.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Landmark Las Vegas Strip Icon Closes Forever

Change seems to be accelerating on the Las Vegas Strip. From the biggest players including Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts Limited Report to the smallest land-owners on the Strip, every inch of land on that 4.2-mile stretch of road appears to be up for debate.
LAS VEGAS, NV
extratv

J.Lo & Ben Affleck Are Married!

Capping off one of the great Hollywood love stories of all time, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got hitched!. TMZ broke the story that the lovebirds — who previously broke off an engagement in 2004 before getting back together in a big way last year — tied the knot this weekend in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
extratv

‘Elvis’ Actress Shonka Dukureh Dead at 44

“Elvis” actress Shonka Dukureh has died at the age of 44. TMZ reports Dukureh was found dead inside her Nashville apartment on Thursday morning. One of Dukureh’s children reportedly found her unresponsive and ran to neighbor, who called 911. The police do not suspect foul play. According to...
NASHVILLE, TN
extratv

Craig Robinson Comedy Set Disrupted by Shooting in Club

Comedian Craig Robinson had the scare of his life Saturday night when a shooting put an abrupt end to a gig. Huffington Post reports Robinson was in the greenroom at Charlotte's Comedy Zone after 9 p.m., awaiting his set, when an unidentified man arrived on the scene with a gun.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Usher
extratv

Alfonso Ribeiro to Co-Host ‘DWTS’ with Tyra Banks

Alfonso Ribeiro and Tyra Banks will be teaming up to co-host “Dancing with the Stars”!. ABC announced the news on Thursday, revealing Alfonso will join the show for Season 31. Ribeiro is a former “DWTS” champ, taking home the Mirrorball Trophy with pro Witney Carson in 2014....
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegas Strip#Dolby Live#Visitlasvegas Com
extratv

extratv

75K+
Followers
5K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy