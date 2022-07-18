ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Rep. Hice fights subpoena in Georgia election probe

By KATE BRUMBACK - Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jody Hice of Georgia is fighting a subpoena seeking to have him testify before a special grand jury that is investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election in the state. The subpoena, which...

