ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Special Olympics Torch makes stop in Janesville for Law Enforcement Torch Run

By Site staff
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=463zYK_0gk2lw5H00

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Special Olympics Torch made a stop in Janesville Monday morning as part of the last leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

During the event, law enforcement officers carry the torch across Wisconsin in recognition of Special Olympics Wisconsin games and tournaments. The event also raises money and support for the organization, which provides year-round opportunities for more than 10,000 athletes in the state.

“It has been a real privilege to be involved with this Special Olympics cause for as many years as we have,” Sheriff Troy Knudson said. “Certainly it’s good to be able to support a cause like this, yet at the same time they bring so much to us.”

Monday’s run was two miles long, starting at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office parking lot and ending at Jimmy John’s on Milton Avenue, where the company gave participants sandwiches.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

18-year-old killed in Madison shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An 18-year-old died on Friday after Madison Police Dept. officers found him in a stolen vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The name of the teen has not been released. MPD Capt. Kelly Donahue said the police department is still in the process of notifying his family.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Bomb threat leads to evacuation of Wisconsin Technical College System building

MADISON, Wis. — A bomb threat led to the evacuation of the Wisconsin Technical College System building on University Avenue Thursday afternoon. A Capitol Police spokesperson said an alert was sent out in response to a 911 call about a bomb threat at the building, located at 4622 University Avenue near Hilldale Shopping Center. The building was evacuated and has since been cleared.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Janesville, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Janesville, WI
Sports
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Monona Terrace celebrating 25 years this weekend

MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison is celebrating a significant silver anniversary this weekend, marking the 25th anniversary of Monona Terrace. Monday, July 18, 2022 marked 25 years for the Madison landmark designed by Frank Lloyd Wright after decades of debate and planning in the city. It took 59 years to become a reality, finally opening in 1997.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

CapTel laying off hundreds of Wisconsin workers

MADISON, Wis. — CapTel, a company that provides phone captioning services for the deaf and those with hearing loss, is laying off hundreds of workers in southern Wisconsin. In a notice filed Wednesday with the state’s Department of Workforce Development, CapTel said it plans to permanently lay off 276 employees in Madison and Milwaukee. Twenty-eight of the workers are in...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crash leads to significant backup on Interstate 90/94 near Portage

PORTAGE, Wis. — A crash on eastbound Interstate 90/94 in northwestern Columbia County Wednesday afternoon caused a significant traffic backup in the area. The crash was reported just after 2 p.m. at mile marker 106 near the interchange with State Highway 33. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic camera appeared to show one vehicle off the road in the area.
PORTAGE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rewritten
mywalworthcounty.com

Sheriff’s race will be decided in primary

With both candidates representing the Republican party, the Walworth County Sheriff’s race is set to be decided during the Aug. 9 primary election. Undersheriff Dave Gerber and Detective Craig Konopski will challenge for the seat that will be open when current sheriff Kurt Picknell retires in December. Both are...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police track drug sales to South Beloit couple

SOUTH BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — South Beloit Police say an investigation into narcotics trafficking led them to the home of Donna Louise Honaker, 63, and Tommy Joe Honaker, 46, who were arrested Thursday. According to police, the pair were identified as suspects in the investigation that began in May, and on July 21st a raid […]
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane County Board approves funding for gun buyback program

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Board paved the way for a gun buyback program Thursday. The board approved a resolution to provide funding for the program, which will be run by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Madison Police Department. The event, tentatively scheduled for August 13, gives residents a chance to safely dispose of unwanted guns. Supporters hope the program will keep weapons out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them.
DANE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Janesville Police K9 Fred dies after battle with cancer

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Janesville Police Department said goodbye to a family member Tuesday. K9 Fred died peacefully, surrounded by officers and his family, Sgt. Drew Severson and his wife Emily, officials announced. K9 Fred joined the department in November of 2015 and was responsible for a multitude of apprehensions and drug seizures. He was also a part of many...
JANESVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Chicago teenager dies after going underwater at Wisconsin campground

LODI, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities responded to Smokey Hollow Campground after a 15-year-old from Chicago went underwater, and ended up dying. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on July 19 around 5:45 p.m., a 9-1-1 call came from the Smokey Hollow Campground. A child reportedly had gone underwater and not come back up. The incident happened in the swimming pond.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Man accused of multiple charges in Illinois arrested in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Illinois man accused of several charges in the Prairie State now faces charges in Wisconsin after allegedly kicking a deputy in the shoulder while he was being arrested. The Brodhead Police Department received information from the Village of Winnebago, Illinois Police Department around 7:40 p.m....
BRODHEAD, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Safety features added this year at Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin State Fair officials say they’ve added several safety features for this year’s event next month in suburban Milwaukee. The enhancements include modular vehicle barriers to direct pedestrian and vehicle traffic. Gate entrances have also been configured to improve better traffic flow as people enter and exit. They will separate those that have pre-purchased tickets from those that still need to buy them.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police ‘sad and frustrated’ as gun violence leads to another young person’s death

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after an 18-year-old was killed in a shooting on the city’s north side. Dane County dispatchers said police and emergency crews were called to the 1700 block of Vahlen Street at around 11:20 a.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. At a press conference Friday afternoon, police said an 18-year-old was found...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy