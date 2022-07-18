Special Olympics Torch makes stop in Janesville for Law Enforcement Torch Run

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Special Olympics Torch made a stop in Janesville Monday morning as part of the last leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

During the event, law enforcement officers carry the torch across Wisconsin in recognition of Special Olympics Wisconsin games and tournaments. The event also raises money and support for the organization, which provides year-round opportunities for more than 10,000 athletes in the state.

“It has been a real privilege to be involved with this Special Olympics cause for as many years as we have,” Sheriff Troy Knudson said. “Certainly it’s good to be able to support a cause like this, yet at the same time they bring so much to us.”

Monday’s run was two miles long, starting at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office parking lot and ending at Jimmy John’s on Milton Avenue, where the company gave participants sandwiches.

