Recreational marijuana has support in Missouri — but it's not widespread

Photo credit Getty Images

A petition to get recreational marijuana on the ballot has enough signatures -- but not from the right places.

The Missouri Independent reports that Legal Missouri has collected more than the 300,000 required signatures, but is short in four of the six congressional districts needed to qualify for the ballot.

While St. Louis and Kansas City are largely supportive of the measure, other congressional districts in the state aren't as keen.

There's a county-by-county deadline of July 26 to have signatures reviewed, then sent to the Secretary of State, who will certify them by August 9.