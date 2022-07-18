ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Republican congressman who wants the government to spend more money on defense just bought stock in two defense contractors

By Madison Hall
 4 days ago
Rep. Kevin Hern, a Republican from Oklahoma, is investing his personal money in defense contractor stock. He has also called for increased federal spending on defense. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
  • A GOP representative who wants more military defense spending just invested in two defense contractors.
  • Rep. Kevin Hern and his wife invested up to $15,000 in both Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies.
  • Hern has backed increasing federal military spending by 5%.

