Jake, a 9-week-old bloodhound, set to begin yearlong K9 Deputy training this week

Photo credit The DuPage County Sheriff's Office

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that its latest recruit, a 9-week-old bloodhound named Jake, will begin his yearlong K9 Deputy training later this week.

The sheriff’s office said Jake will trail scent-specific human subjects when he’s ready. Officials added that Jake is already working on his scents — before official training even begins.

Officials normally would have asked for the public’s help in naming new K9 recruits, but that wasn’t the case with Jake.

The sheriff’s office wrote that because they’ve “already seen this dog in action and know he is going to be something special,” they decided only a specific name would do.

“It is with respect, honor and his family’s blessing that we have decided to name this K9 Jake, after fallen Special Deputy U.S. Marshal Jacob Keltner of the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office,” the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office wrote.

Keltner was 35 when he died in 2019 while attempting to execute an arrest warrant at a Rockford hotel.

Howard Keltner, his father, is a retired DuPage County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Corrections. Jacob’s brother, Zachary, is a lieutenant in the DuPage County Sheriff’s Corrections Bureau.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!