‘Jay and Silent Bob’ Fans: Montanans Can Get ‘Mooby’s’ Delivered

Marc Bernardin, Kevin Smith's Fatman Beyond podcast co-host who appeared briefly in Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, is back for Clerks III. The twist? His cameo, as seen in the trailer released recently, is actually as an established character from the Clerks cartoon. Fans of that series, which ran on ABC before being cancelled, but then screened periodically on Cartoon Network and Comedy Central, might remember Lando, a character who was introduced after a fake reader mailbag complained that the series did not feature enough people of color. Named for the Star Wars character, Lando was a friend to Dante and Randal, who would make periodic cameos to dole out sage advice.
Comments / 0