‘Jay and Silent Bob’ Fans: Montanans Can Get ‘Mooby’s’ Delivered

Earlier this month, Kevin Smith debuted the trailer for Clerks III, the third installment in the lives and evolutions of Dante Hicks (Brian O'Halloran) and Randal Graves (Jeff Anderson) as well as the eighth theatrical film set in the View Askewniverse, an interconnected series of movies that take place in New Jersey and feature appearances by stoners Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Kevin Smith himself). And according to Smith, the reaction to the trailer was much better than he expected -- both in terms of the content, and in terms of ticket sales through Fathom Events, who are hosting screenings this September.

MOVIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO