24 cool, useful products that Insider Reviews editors discovered or bought in July

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Brooklinen/Sally Kaplan/Insider

At Insider Reviews, we spend our days researching and testing products — from trendy start-ups to legacy brands, we always have an ear to the ground searching for the coolest and smartest items worth adding to your life. We're consumers too, and new products are constantly on our radar and in our shopping carts.

If you're looking for shopping inspiration, this list is made up of the products we're buzzing about — the ones we're buying and trying for ourselves, or the new product launches we covet.

Here are the products Insider's editors are loving in July.

Mara Leighton/Insider

Dieux Instant Angel Moisturizer

Instant Angel Moisturizer, available at Dieux, $45

I love this moisturizer by Dieux Skin, the brand responsible for the reusable logo eye masks you've probably seen all over the internet . It makes me skin plump and hydrated — with a glowy, but not greasy sheen that works like a natural highlighter. But, most importantly, I can tell it's helping strengthen my skin's natural barrier and locking in moisture. It's not wet-looking on my skin like my beloved Embryolisse, and that makes it perfect for daily use. At night, though, I still prefer Embryolisse, a thicker and cheaper French pharmacy staple, for an extra-rich overnight routine. —Mara Leighton, senior reporter

Brooklinen

Brooklinen's new Tangerine and Fuchsia Pinstripe patterns

Brooklinen Core Sheet Set, available at Brooklinen, $269.10

I'm in the process of decorating our bedroom after a move and I'm really coveting Brooklinen's newest launch: pinstripe linen sheets and a duvet cover in tangerine and fuchsia. The peachy color just seems so dreamy, summery, and bright. I love Brooklinen's linen sheets in all seasons, but especially for summer when it's just so dang hot out. —Lauren Savoie, deputy editor

Printfresh

Printfresh Fruits de Mer Robe

Printfresh's Fruits de Mer Robe, available at Printfresh, $148

I can't get enough of Printfresh's new Fruits de Mer pattern. Is this seafood-inspired robe not peak summer? I can't imagine better attire for lounging by the pool, drink in hand. I also love that you can get the pattern in a variety of different items, and everything comes in sizes S to 6X. —Lauren Savoie, deputy editor

Lisa Says Gah

Lisa Says Gah Italian Summer Collection

Lisa Says Gah Italian Summer collection, available at Lisa Says Gah, from $48

Speaking of clothes that feature foods I would like to eat, I want everything from the Lisa Says Gah Italian Summer collection. Most of all, I really want this bathing suit that has all the foods I love most in life: bread, tomatoes, anchovies, wine. Pair this swimsuit with the Fruits de Mer robe and there's nothing stopping you this summer. —Lauren Savoie, deputy editor

Sally Kaplan/Insider

Spanx's AirEssentials Loungewear

AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant, available at Spanx, $118

AirEssentials 'At-the-Hip' Pullover, available at Spanx, $98

I recently got these wide-leg sweatpants and a matching cropped sweatshirt from Spanx's AirEssentials collection, which is made of possibly the most comfortable material on the planet. The set makes me feel so chic and cozy at the same time, especially because the pants actually fit thanks to a petite sizing option! The sweatshirt has a wide neck but no hood, so it doesn't bunch up behind my head when I'm sitting in a car or on a plane.

My wife told me I looked like I was about to ship our nonexistent children off to boarding school when I wore it with a pair of oversized sunglasses for weekend errands, which I took as a compliment. —Sally Kaplan, executive editor

Mara Leighton/Insider

Hoka Ora Recovery Slide

Hoka Ora Recovery Slides, available at REI, $55

When I started training for a marathon, former fitness editor Rachael Schultz told me these were something I had to get. And she was right. They're deceptively simple — plush foam sandals — but they've become the thing I look forward to the most after a run. The rocker-shape tips my weight forward and it feels like it corrects my gait and takes the stress off my tired leg muscles. —Mara Leighton, senior reporter

Sally Kaplan/Insider

Cotopaxi Kapai Hip Pack

Kapai 1.5L Hip Pack, available Cotopaxi, from $25

I recently went on a week-long hiking trip to Acadia National Park and this hip pack from Cotopaxi was a total lifesaver. It holds a surprising amount of stuff, is easy to tighten, can be worn crossbody or around your waist, and is just generally such a versatile bag. I was even able to roll up a down vest from Patagonia and fit it in here along with sunscreen, lip balm, and a snack. Plus, no two are the same because they use scrap and recycled fabric to cut down on waste. —Sally Kaplan, executive editor

Andie Swim

Andie Tulum One-Piece Swimsuit in limited edition colors

Andie The Tulum One-Piece Swimsuit, available at Andie Swim, $125

I bought The Tulum one-piece in a black ribbed fabric a couple summers ago; I love how comfortable it is and that it stays put whether I'm lounging or going for a swim at the beach, so I recently ordered the same style in a new limited-edition print. The swimsuit has good bust support for my 34D chest and solid bottom coverage since I'm not a big fan of cheekier cuts. —Ellen Hoffman, editor-in-chief

Target

Target's Threshold x Studio McGee Collection

Threshold designed w/Studio McGee, available at Target, starting at $9.60

I'm a huge fan of Studio McGee and a superfan of Target (no really, I go at least three times a week). I love pretty much everything from Target's Threshold x Studio McGee Collection. We covered the summer collection drop , but honestly the entire collaboration is so good. I recently bought the woven drawer console in black for my entryway, and I'm seriously in love. —Lauren Savoie, deputy editor

Ellen Hoffman/Insider

Schoolhouse bedding

Blooming Field Duvet Cover (Full/Queen), available at Schoolhouse $229

Fog Sheet Set (Queen), available at Schoolhouse, $229

I love Brooklinen sheets and have almost exclusively bought bed linens from the brand over the last seven years. But a very good Instagram ad for Schoolhouse, the company Food52 bought last year, got me to break my Brooklinen streak finally… and they're really good! The Blooming Field duvet cover I bought transforms my bedroom into springtime meadow; you can see all of Schoolhouse's bedding here . —Ellen Hoffman, editor-in-chief

Ellen Hoffman/Insider

Framebridge custom frames

Custom framing, available at Framebridge, starting at $39

My go-to service for custom framing for the last number of years has been Framebridge, and they consistently deliver excellent quality and service every time. I cannot recommend them enough if you're looking to frame something for yourself or as a gift. —Ellen Hoffman, editor-in-chief

Jessica Orwig/Insider

Shiatsu neck and back massager

Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat, available at Amazon, $41.39

For anyone with chronic back, neck, or shoulder pain, this Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager is a must-have. It's deep kneading is extremely powerful, which can make it uncomfortable in some highly-sensitive spots. But it's worked miracles for all the knots and muscle aches in my back. I've been using it every single day for the last two weeks and it has significantly reduced my upper and lower back pain. I even canceled my personal massage appointment for the month, saving me over $100. If you're shelling out what feels like way too much money for personal massages, then I highly recommend trying this product. —Jessica Orwig, senior editor

Ellen Hoffman/Insider

Target Threshold candles

Threshold Coconut and Honey Crackling Woodwick Candle, available at Target, $19

I'm a sucker for fancy candle brands like Diptyque and Nest, but these $19 candles from Target are seriously delightful for a price you really can't beat. I love the soothing sound the crackling wood wicks make while they burn, and this coconut and honey scent gets me so many compliments. It's my home's signature scent. —Ellen Hoffman, editor-in-chief

Tommy John

Tommy John Second Skin Sleep Shorts

Second Skin Sleep Short, available at Tommy John, $52

Tommy John makes some of the best sleepwear and loungewear I've ever worn. The Second Skin Sleep Shorts are the only shorts I wear to bed anymore — I own five paris of them. They're $52 but Tommy John runs sales regularly enough that I'd wait and buy them at a discount. Currently, the shorts available in eight solid colors and patterns, including an adorable leopard print. —Ellen Hoffman, editor-in-chief

Gravity

Basics by Gravity Weighted Blanket

Basics by Gravity Blanket, available at Gravity, $79.99

Gravity is one of the top names in weighted blankets, but their blankets have often retailed on the pricier side, around $250. Fortunately, the company recently released a Basics version that's a third of the price. I'm loving it for lounging. Despite the hot weather, I remain cool and cradled while watching my favorite shows. I don't like dealing with duvet covers, so I appreciate that the blanket is machine washable. However, if you like duvet covers, Gravity offers affordable options for the Basics blanket. —James Brains, reporter

Outerknown

Outerknown Agility Windbreaker

Agility Windbreaker, available at Outerknown, $128

I'm a big fan of Kelly Slater's sustainable clothing brand, Outerknown. I recently got this windbreaker for hiking, and I love how flexible and stretchy the material is. Most windbreakers are not breathable or flexible at all, which makes them hard to wear on more technical hikes where you need to be able to use your arms. I'll be bringing this one with me everywhere I go in the fall! —Sally Kaplan, executive editor

Brooklinen

Yamazaki Slim Rolling Bathroom Cart

Yamazaki Slim Rolling Bathroom Cart, available at Amazon , Pottery Barn , and Brooklinen , from $145

I don't have cabinet space in my bathroom for storing toilet paper, cleaning supplies, and the like, so I ordered this cute little bathroom cart to create some storage. It's got a slim profile that can nestle into small spaces, and the wheels make it easy to swing the cart toward or away from your walls. —Ellen Hoffman, editor-in-chief

Saint Liberty Whiskey

St Liberty Mary's Four Grain Bourbon

St Liberty Mary's Four Grain Bourbon, available at Drizly and Saint Liberty Whiskey, from $49.99

I've covered bourbon extensively for the last few months. When I go to new towns, I have to check out the liquor store to see what bourbons they have. I stumbled across St. Liberty Mary's Four Grain while on vacation and had to buy it. It caught my eye because I'd never tried a four-grain bourbon, most are three grains, usually corn, barley, and rye or wheat. This had rye and wheat.

In an industry dominated by men, it was refreshing seeing a bourbon named after a woman. Turns out, the distillery is owned and run by two Black women, and a portion of the profits go to women empowerment. Best of all, the bourbon tastes great! —James Brains, reporter

Madewell

Madewell Curvy Perfect Fatigue and High-Rise Mid-Length Shorts

The Curvy Perfect Fatigue Short, available at Madewell, $54.50

High-Rise Mid-Length Denim Shorts in Bingley Wash, available at Madewell, $74.99

Madewell jeans are my go-to, so I recently ordered a few pairs of their shorts and wasn't disappointed. If you can wait until there's a sitewide sale like I did — Madewell runs them pretty regularly — you can score a few pairs of shorts for a great price too. —Ellen Hoffman, editor-in-chief

Summersalt

Summersalt Ruffle Backflip and Perfect Wrap Swimsuits

Summersalt The Ruffle Backflip One-Piece Swimsuit, available at Summersalt, $95

Summersalt The Perfect Wrap One-Piece Swimsuit, available at Summersalt, $95

Summersalt x Diane Von Furstenberg Summersalt x Diane Von Furstenberg collection, starting at $45

I'm genuinely shocked by how secure I feel in these Summersalt swimsuits since a lot of one-pieces don't offer much in the way of boob support. Both of them have deep-V fronts, but my 34D bust feels super locked in place thanks to Summersalt's compression fabric and built-in soft cups. I also love the trendy silhouettes and colors the suits come in ... Summersalt's most recent collaboration with Diane von Furstenberg is so good! —Ellen Hoffman, editor-in-chief

Sarah Saril/Insider

Ikea HEMNES Daybed

Ikea HEMNES Daybed, available at Ikea, $399

We recently turned our office into a bedroom/guest room for both long- and short-term guests. We needed something compact most of the year, but also something flexible in case we had more than one guest over. The HEMNES Daybed is the perfect fit for this: it starts as a twin-size daybed with a base that pulls out to a double-size bed. The double came in handy when we had friends staying for a few days, and now we've collapsed it back down to a twin-size while my mom stays with us for a few months. The only downside is you have to use some pretty thin mattresses, but we opted for these off-brand memory foam replacements from Amazon , and they're firm, but comfy. —Sarah Saril, reporter

Amazon

Kitchen Safe Time Locking Container

Kitchen Safe Time Locking Container, available at Amazon, $69

The Kitchen Safe is simple. Put objects in the container, turn the dial to set the time (up to 10 days), and press the dial. Whatever you're trying to avoid is in the container for the time set. When I find myself on my phone a little too much, I pop it in the Kitchen Safe for half an hour to an hour. It helps me reset my focus. My kid put his lemonade stand money in it for 5 days, which is great in that it kept him from spending it, but it was awful because none of us could use the safe in the meantime. You might want to buy a few of these, just in case. —James Brains, reporter

Ellen Hoffman/Insider

Stash Breakfast in Paris Tea

Stash Breakfast In Paris Black Tea (6-pack), available Amazon, $17.94

I love this "Breakfast in Paris" tea blend with notes of lavender and vanilla, but I never see it stocked in my local grocery store. Amazon to the rescue! —Ellen Hoffman, editor-in-chief

Angela Tricarico/Insider

HappiBoxShop Silicone Bangle Keychain

Silicone Bangle Keychain, available at Etsy, $12.98

I ordered one of these after I saw my sister had one and thought it was super cute. The silicone beads are on a stretchy elastic string, so you can easily just slip it around your wrist and be on your way. I use mine to hold my work ID, but it's great for car and house keys too. Plus, I love that it comes in so many fun, bright colors. I went with the yellow one because it's my favorite color, but you can't go wrong with any of them. —Angela Tricarico, streaming editorial fellow