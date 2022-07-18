Portland Housing Bureau will seek new leader as Shannon Callahan departs
By Betsy Hammond
The Oregonian
Portland’s Housing Bureau will launch a national search for its next director because Shannon Callahan is stepping down after nearly four years at the helm, Housing Commissioner Dan Ryan announced Monday. Callahan said in a statement released by Ryan’s office that “it is time for me to move...
Portland paid the director of its housing bureau $87,620 and agreed to cover her family’s health insurance costs for six months to get her to step down. Commissioner Dan Ryan, who oversees the housing bureau, secured the deal with Shannon Callahan, who led the bureau for nearly four years after Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler appointed her to the top job. Ryan did not immediately respond to a request Thursday to explain why he thought paying Callahan that much to quit was a good use of city money.
I would like to start by thanking the 20 volunteers for the Portland City Charter Commission who spent 18 months and countless hours exploring potential changes to our form of government. I also want to thank them for their commitments to transparency and open-mindedness. I’ve read what they have said about their work and support their goals.
Eight government boards have endorsed the broad strokes of a plan to replace the Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River, advancing the project to a federally mandated environmental review. The concept calls for a span over the river with three through-traffic lanes and an added auxiliary merge lane in...
The small building in a section of Northeast Portland isn’t grand, so many people fail to appreciate the significance of Dean’s Beauty Salon and Barber Shop. That’s no longer the case. Earlier this year the building at 215 N.E. Hancock St. was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The long-running legal battle over public access to Oswego Lake has hit another patch of choppy water as local officials won their bid to boot a judge off the case after raising fears that she couldn’t be impartial. Instead of launching the crucial second phase of the trial, Clackamas...
Fired West Linn police Sgt. Tony Reeves was sentenced to probation and ordered to complete community service and cultural sensitivity training after pleading no contest this week to first-degree official misconduct for his role in the wrongful arrest of Michael Fesser of Portland. Reeves, 43, appeared by phone from his...
Friends of Trees runs a successful program that uses motivated citizens to plant thousands of trees, many at low-income homes. “Opting in” to receive trees involves a positive desire to enhance property beauty and value, while adding to the city’s green canopy. I’ve received two trees at each of three properties, assisting with the planting of four of those. I also volunteered with other plantings, putting six trees in North Portland parking strips and lending my truck to the effort. It was a small price for the gain to me and to the city. Portland needs more volunteers now than ever before. Placing responsibility for an important, ongoing program on the shoulders of elected city officials who may be out of office in the near future seems like poor planning. The city has a history of too frequently studying and then mishandling projects, often at great cost.
Gladstone Mayor Tammy Stempel says she is not on social media. But her sister Debbie Lumb is – and that is creating problems for some Gladstone residents who say they feel targeted by Lumb for questioning their local government. Two Gladstone residents say they’ve been harassed by Lumb and...
The Portland City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a nearly $120 million spending package recommended by the volunteer panel overseeing the city’s clean energy fund. The Portland Clean Energy Community Benefits Fund, seeded by a 1% tax on large retailers in the city, is intended to bankroll projects...
Portland has settled a bodily-injury lawsuit, paying out $55,000 to two independent journalists who alleged excessive force by Portland police during a Black Lives Matter protest two years ago. An investigation determined the city risked being found liable, so the City Council opted for an emergency ordinance to avoid a...
Digital archivist Smarsh began laying off an unspecified number of employees this week, cutbacks the Portland company described as a “difficult but necessary decision to right-size our workforce” after a period of expansion. Privately held Smarsh stores emails, text messages and other digital communication. Its clients include financial...
Commissioning a custom house a century ago is similar to today. The landowners could work closely with an architect to create a residence that supported their wishes. If the partnership was successful, the architect would showcase the project in a portfolio and the owners would live happily ever after in a home designed, constructed and finished to cater to their taste and needs.
Events are free unless noted. Please email calendar submissions at least two weeks in advance to events@oregonian.com. Bumble Bee Hike: 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays through July. Toddlers can look for wildlife, listen to the wind and creek, smell plants and flowers, and touch the trees and leaves. Register at leachgarden.org; Leach Botanical Garden, 6704 S.E. 122nd Ave.
With a snip of the ceremonial scissors, Hillsboro Mayor Steve Callaway cut a ribbon this week to declare Skywater Fine Wines “officially open for business.” The new wine shop offers Hillsboro area wine lovers a place to enjoy wine, snacks and community. Skywater Fine Wines is the brainchild...
New vineyard estates in a range of styles, from modern farmhouse to forest lodge, with never-before-seen products will be unveiled Saturday at NW Natural Street of Dreams luxury home tour. For the first time, the 47-year-old summer event, which runs July 23-Aug. 14, will take place in Yamhill County. People...
A former Forest Grove police officer must complete community service and stay away from alcohol after a judge found him guilty of creating a drunken disturbance outside a stranger’s home displaying a Black Lives Matter flag in 2020. Washington County Circuit Judge Gary Williams convicted Steven C. Teets of...
A shooting in North Portland left an Uber passenger dead and the driver seriously wounded Tuesday night. Officers responding to calls about the sound of gunfire found the two men in a car shortly before midnight on the 1600 block of North Terry Street. Both had been shot, Portland police said.
A group of invaluable volunteers for the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 are not helping out with ticketing or merchandise. They’re finding international athletes’ lost luggage, returning them hours before the races begin, and even transporting a 16-foot pole vault between the Portland International Airport and Hayward Field. Oregon22...
Eric Taylor, in a recent letter, objects to being referred to as a “housed individual” (“Thank Wheeler for homeless strategy,” July 14, 2022). Taylor correctly notes that “housed individuals” become housed and stay housed by succeeding at work, handling money responsibly and refraining from dangerous drugs, among other things. Housing doesn’t just happen.
Isaiah Martinez walks through the Lane County farmers market with the innate confidence of a New Yorker, dodging tourists in Eugene for the World Athletics Championships, nodding to other chefs, handing checks to vendors and pausing to admire a box of sweet peppers, some purple and squat, others pale green and tapered like wicked witch fingers.
