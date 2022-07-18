White Sox add 4 pitchers, 4 position players on 2nd day of MLB Draft

(670 The Score) The White Sox had a heavy focus on pitching with their early picks on the second day of the MLB Draft before turning to a few position players.

Four of the team’s eight selections were pitchers, headlined by the addition of Georgia right-hander Jonathan Cannon at No. 101 overall in the third round. Cannon – who turns 22 on Tuesday – went 9-4 with a 4.02 ERA and 1.01 WHIP with 68 strikeouts and 12 walks in 78 1/3 innings in 13 starts last season, when he held foes to a .226 batting average.

In the fourth round, Chicago selected UC Santa Barbara shortstop Jordan Sprinkle, who hit .353 with seven homers, 32 RBIs and a .938 OPS in 58 games this past season.

In the fifth round, the White Sox took Ball State left-hander Tyler Schweitzer, who was 11-2 with a 2.65 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 17 appearances this past season. He struck out 112 batters and walked 30 in 91 2/3 innings.

In the sixth round, the White Sox nabbed Wake Forest right-hander Eric Adler, who struggled with an 8.86 ERA in 22 appearances this past season.

In the seventh round, Chicago drafted Tennessee right-hander Mark McLaughlin, who had a 2.01 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 27 appearances out of the bullpen last season. McLaughlin struck out 45 batters and walked 12 in 31 1/3 innings.

In the eighth round, the White Sox took Central Michigan second baseman Mario Camilletti, who hit .376 with seven homers, 51 RBIs and a 1.076 OPS 62 games this past season.

In the ninth round, the White Sox selected Arkansas catcher Michael Turner, who hit .323 with nine homers and 53 RBIs in 64 games this past season.

In the 10th round, Chicago added Ole Miss first baseman Tim Elko, who hit .300 with 24 homers, 75 RBIs and a 1.049 OPS in 65 games this past season.

The MLB Draft will conclude Tuesday with rounds 11-20 of the event being held.

