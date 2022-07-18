ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox add 4 pitchers, 4 position players on 2nd day of MLB Draft

By 670 Staff
670 The Score
670 The Score
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12G5MA_0gk2jVWC00

(670 The Score) The White Sox had a heavy focus on pitching with their early picks on the second day of the MLB Draft before turning to a few position players.

Four of the team’s eight selections were pitchers, headlined by the addition of Georgia right-hander Jonathan Cannon at No. 101 overall in the third round. Cannon – who turns 22 on Tuesday – went 9-4 with a 4.02 ERA and 1.01 WHIP with 68 strikeouts and 12 walks in 78 1/3 innings in 13 starts last season, when he held foes to a .226 batting average.

In the fourth round, Chicago selected UC Santa Barbara shortstop Jordan Sprinkle, who hit .353 with seven homers, 32 RBIs and a .938 OPS in 58 games this past season.

In the fifth round, the White Sox took Ball State left-hander Tyler Schweitzer, who was 11-2 with a 2.65 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 17 appearances this past season. He struck out 112 batters and walked 30 in 91 2/3 innings.

In the sixth round, the White Sox nabbed Wake Forest right-hander Eric Adler, who struggled with an 8.86 ERA in 22 appearances this past season.

In the seventh round, Chicago drafted Tennessee right-hander Mark McLaughlin, who had a 2.01 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 27 appearances out of the bullpen last season. McLaughlin struck out 45 batters and walked 12 in 31 1/3 innings.

In the eighth round, the White Sox took Central Michigan second baseman Mario Camilletti, who hit .376 with seven homers, 51 RBIs and a 1.076 OPS 62 games this past season.

In the ninth round, the White Sox selected Arkansas catcher Michael Turner, who hit .323 with nine homers and 53 RBIs in 64 games this past season.

In the 10th round, Chicago added Ole Miss first baseman Tim Elko, who hit .300 with 24 homers, 75 RBIs and a 1.049 OPS in 65 games this past season.

The MLB Draft will conclude Tuesday with rounds 11-20 of the event being held.

Listen live to 670 The Score via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Audacy

Jonathan Papelbon has message for Nationals about Juan Soto: 'F–k you'

Jonathan Papelbon has never been one to hold back and now he is letting the Washington Nationals know how Juan Soto probably feels about them. The former closer, who pitched for the Nationals as well as the Phillies and Red Sox, saw a tweet that said Washington “refused” to charter Soto a flight to the Home Run Derby after he rejected their $440 million extension offer.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Juan Soto’s 2 biggest trade suitors, revealed

Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto’s name has been connected to several teams in recent trade talks. Coming off of a recent All-Star break that saw Juan Soto win the Home Run Derby, he is currently one of the most talked about players in baseball. The 23-year-old outfielder has reportedly turned down a massive extension from the Nationals.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

2 sneaky Yankees MLB trade deadline targets

Despite having a dream of a first half of the season, the New York Yankees could use significant improvements. The Yankees entered the All-Star break 64-28, led by MVP frontrunner Aaron Judge’s 33 homers. While it’s been mostly good times this season, the team has a few weak points that could derail a championship run.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
State
Tennessee State
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Georgia State
Chicago, IL
Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
Tennessee, IL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Texas A&M Suspension News

Earlier this morning, the football world learned that Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith was arrested early Wednesday morning by campus police. According to a report from the Houston Chronicle, he faces charges of DWI, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possessing fewer than two ounces of marijuana. It didn't...
HOUSTON, TX
TMZ.com

Yankees Ace Nestor Cortes Proposes To GF After All-Star Game, She Says Yes!

New York Yankees ace Nestor Cortes had a hell of an experience on the mound at his first All-Star Game -- and then he got engaged to his girlfriend!!. The left-handed pitcher just shared the news on his social media page ... saying following his dominant outing in Tuesday night's midsummer classic, he proposed to his GF -- and she said yes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Mclaughlin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#The White Sox#Wake Forest
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Release Veteran Defensive Player

The Las Vegas Raiders have released veteran safety Dallin Leavitt ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Leavitt confirmed this move with a message on his Instagram. "The last 4 years have been the dream I’ve been chasing since I was 6 years old. I want to say thank you to my teammates, coaches and Raider Nation over the years. Made some relationships that will last a lifetime and am going to truly miss my teammates here in Vegas. Love," he wrote.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Yankees Star Got Engaged Following All-Star Game

Nestor Cortes is having quite the week. The New York Yankees starting pitcher participated in his first MLB All-Star Game, but that likely wasn't the highlight of his trip to Los Angeles. Cortes shared on Instagram that he also got engaged. "All Star week made 2 of my dreams come...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Jets Are Reportedly Signing Former Eagles Veteran

The New York Jets are reportedly bringing in some secondary help. Per Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Jets are set to sign former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Craig James. He's going to compete for a roster spot during training camp and the preseason. James was released by the Eagles...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Former Red Sox Star Reacts To The Derek Jeter Documentary

ESPN created a documentary series focused on longtime New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter. Naturally, not everyone loves seeing The Captain get even more spotlight. However, some former players are feeling inspired by the documentary featuring Jeter. Former Boston Red Sox star Dustin Pedroia spoke with WEEI’s Rob Bradford on...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
670 The Score

White Sox place Luis Robert on injured list as lightheadedness, blurred vision persist

(670 The Score) The White Sox on Friday placed center fielder Luis Robert on the 10-day injured list as he continues to suffer from lightheadedness and blurred vision. Robert hasn’t played since last Friday, when he exited the White Sox’s win against the Twins with those symptoms. He didn’t participate in baseball activities at all over the All-Star break.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS LA

Bellinger's grand slam propels Dodgers past Giants 5-1

Cody Bellinger's grand slam broke a tie in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 5-1 Friday night for their ninth straight win at home.Bellinger connected on a curveball over the plate from Sam Long (1-3) with two outs and an 0-2 count for his seventh career grand slam. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman each had two hits for the Dodgers, who are an NL best 32-13 at home this season.Thairo Estrada had two hits for the Giants, who have dropped two straight after winning five of six before the All-Star break.Freeman began the Dodgers'...
LOS ANGELES, CA
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore

Comments / 0

Community Policy