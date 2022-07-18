ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, FL

Officials: Cows block Florida's Turnpike after truck fire

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — (AP) — Traffic on Florida’s Turnpike stopped moooooving for several hours Monday after a cattle hauler caught fire, and dozens of cows blocked the roadway, authorities said.

The hauler's semi-cab began to catch fire shortly before noon near St. Cloud, south of Orlando, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

The driver, a 47-year-old Alabama man, pulled the truck over to the turnpike's outside shoulder, officials said. He then opened the cattle trailer door, allowing about 70 cows to escape the smoke and flames.

The local fire department responded and extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The cattle hauler was towed from the scene.

Florida’s Turnpike was closed in both directions and traffic was diverted for nearly four hours as officials dealt with the fire and rounded up the cows.

Officials did not immediately say what caused the truck fire.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WSOC Charlotte

Fugitive Finders: US Marshals team with local officers to catch wanted criminals in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE — “This is the U.S. Marshals Office,” an agent says outside of a North Carolina home. “We have a warrant for your arrest. Come out with your hands up.”. Those are the words heard by fugitives in the Carolinas before they’re surrounded by deputy marshals and local law enforcement officers and then taken into custody. For the dozens of wanted criminals in the area, the U.S. Marshals Office says it’s just a matter of time before they’re behind bars.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Kentucky judge extends block of state's abortion ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — A Kentucky judge granted an injunction on Friday that prevents the state's near-total ban on abortions from taking effect, meaning the state's two clinics can continue providing abortions, for now. Jefferson Circuit Judge Mitch Perry's ruling says there is “a substantial likelihood” that...
KENTUCKY STATE
WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

