Vassalboro, ME

Meet the women who’ve been called 'angels with sewing machines'

 4 days ago
VASSALBORO, Maine — In November of 2018, Rachel Kilbride sent up a trial balloon. “I put it out there, if people were interested in sewing for charity to contact me,” she recalled. “I got more responses than I could imagine.”. Kilbride was a woman on a...

Helping homeless veterans, one trailer at a time

BOOTHBAY, Maine — Ed Harmon eyes the tape measure, while Arthur Richardson wields the notepad. Ed calls off measurements from inside a cargo trailer, filled with insulation and wiring, that will eventually become a temporary home to a veteran. The two men—both military veterans themselves—had the idea for temporary...
BOOTHBAY, ME
I-95 FM

Maine Celtic Celebration This Weekend in Belfast

Wanna wear a kilt this weekend? The 2022 Maine Celtic Celebration will begin this afternoon and run all weekend in Belfast at Belfast Commons. Music begins at 4 p.m. in the Beer Tent. And begins on the main stage at 5:30 p.m. The music continues through Sunday. Not nonstop. But count on a whole lot of that great Celtic music all weekend long in Belfast.
BELFAST, ME
Maine prison program pairs residents with puppies

WARREN, Maine — Most Mainers will never have a reason to go to the Maine State Prison. From the outside, cement walls and barbed wire look foreboding, but inside — there's important work being done that's giving those serving time there a new purpose. National nonprofit America's VetDogs...
WARREN, ME
Maine abduction report was actually an incredible story of generosity

WISCASSET, Maine — Police say reports of an attempted abduction in Wiscasset that took off on social media actually turned out to be a story of a good Samaritan. Police say they were called Tuesday night for reports of a van with New Hampshire license plates with two men trying to abduct a young girl. Police say it was all "a HUGE misunderstanding."
WISCASSET, ME
Search for Bangor man continues

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The search continues for Graham Lacher, who walked away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor in early June. It’s taken a hopeful turn recently after a state trooper may have spotted him within the last couple of days. His family, law enforcement and...
BANGOR, ME
Weekend events for July 23rd and 24th

The weekend is upon us, and with it comes plenty of chances to get out of the house and do something fun this weekend with this weekend's edition of things to do in Maine. Whether you are visiting Maine for the weekend or are a Mainer, you are sure to find something to do this weekend. As is always the case, I can't mention every single event happening this weekend as there are always many events going on in our state. Feel free to mention an event I didn't mention that you are aware of in the comments for others to look into. All events are family-friendly and some are free, while others charge an admission fee. For every event, I always make sure to mention admission charges if there are any, so you can choose if it's an event within your budget. So make sure you grab your sunscreen, bug spray, sunglasses, and something cold to drink to keep hydrated outside in this weekend's heat. Have a great weekend and enjoy the events, everyone.
MAINE STATE
Cooling Center in Augusta open TODAY

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - As the sweltering heat continues, the city of Augusta is opening a daytime cooling center. Thursday, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Augusta Civic Center, which is located at 76 Community Drive in Augusta. For further assistance and resources for...
AUGUSTA, ME
Thunderstorm claims life of 9-year-old girl in Maine

STANDISH, Maine (AP) — A 9-year-old girl died in Maine when thunderstorms that swept across the state caused a tree to fall on a car, officials said. First responders had difficulty reaching the Sebago Lake Family Campground in Standish on Thursday because of storm debris and then had to clear away the tree and limbs to reach the girl, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department said.
STANDISH, ME
Bangor PD Says Second Of Two Missing Bangor Teens Has Been Found

The second of two missing teens, whom authorities have been trying to locate since the beginning of July, has been found. The Bangor Police Department was called in the early morning hours of July 3rd, after 17-year-old Charity Bell, and 15-year-old Madisyn Trotter were reported missing. It was believed that...
BANGOR, ME
ROAD TRIP ALERT: Two Maine Lobster Festivals Are Coming In August

Don’t let summer pass you by, get out and enjoy some food & fun!. The Maine Lobster Festival will celebrate its 75th year in Rockland, and promises to be bigger and better than ever with FREE admission, a new beer tent, fireworks, a two-day Steins & Vines tasting event, an expanded children's tent, and tons of new fun activities for the everyone.
ROCKLAND, ME
State complicates Newry couple’s hopes to mine lithium on their property

Pieces of kunzite, a variety of the lithium-bearing crystals found in Newry, for sale at the Rock & Art Shop in Bar Harbor. Photo by Kate Cough. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for free every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get more important environmental news from reporter Kate Cough by registering here.
NEWRY, ME
