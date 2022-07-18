ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transitioning from an all-grass lawn to a pollinator-friendly one? Consider these challenges

By Kym Pokorny
 4 days ago
CORVALLIS – To support pollinators, people have turned to creating eco-friendly spaces around their homes, including replacing their grass lawns with flowering plants. That’s no easy task, according to Carolyn Breece, Oregon State University Extension Service faculty research assistant in the OSU Honey Bee Lab. Since 2016, Breece has researched the...

