Raccoon Causes Panora Man To Crash Causing Injuries Saturday

One Des Moines resident died and three others were seriously injured following an accident just after midnight near the state line on I-35 in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 25 year old Procoro Cruz Lopez of Des Moines was driving northbound on I-35, 4 miles south of the Missouri-Iowa State line and went off the side of the roadway. The vehicle overturned and came to rest in the median. 25 year old Karem Cruz Lopez was a passenger in the vehicle and died shortly following the accident. The driver and two other Des Moines residents were seriously injured and flown to Mercyone Hospital in Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police say the motorcyclist killed in a crash on the south side of the city on Wednesday evening was a Knoxville man. 39-year-old Jason Thomas Smith was hit-and-killed at the intersection of SE 14th Street and Watrous Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Police say...
An 11-year-old Grimes boy was killed Tuesday evening and a Grimes man was injured in a chain-reaction crash on U.S. Interstate 80. An Iowa State Patrol crash report issued at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday originally indicated that Luis Venales Graterol, 42, of Grimes also died in the crash, but the report was later revised to show the sole fatality was Ian Venales, 11, of Grimes..
(Creston) A Union County teen states he’d fallen asleep and escaped injury in a single-vehicle accident in Creston. Creston Police says the accident happened at 4:43 p.m. on Saturday, on East Highway 34. A 16-year-old male driving a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LS left the roadway, left the ditch airborne across Chestnut Street, and partially struck a secondary sign.
Roy Edward Crosley, age 33 of 1037 Columbia Ave., Fort Wayne was arrested for fugitive from justice on a warrant for battery out of Indiana. Sheldon Geary of Perry was traveling on W Ave., approaching the intersection when a box truck traveling east on 240th St., took off the front bumper of his vehicle. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $2000.00.
An Adel man was recently sentenced to prison after a stabbing incident that occurred in February. According to court documents, 21-year-old Tyler Scott Delaney was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the Class C Felony of willful injury causing serious injury as part of a plea agreement which also knocked the charge down from a Class B Felony for attempted murder.
An Indianola man received multiple felonies after being involved in a traffic stop in Adel earlier this week. According to court documents, 39-year-old Derrick Nestvedt was arrested and charged with a Class B Felony for a controlled substance violation, a Class D Felony for failure to affix a drug stamp and serious misdemeanors for possession or carrying of a dangerous weapon while under the influence, operating while under the influence first offense, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of a controlled substance marijuana first offense.
DES MOINES, Iowa — The video above sent to KCCI shows the moment a dog attacked a mail carrier in Des Moines. The attack happened in June on East Kirkwood Avenue, but the video was sent from the mail carrier’s lawyer on Wednesday. KCCI has been covering this story for the past month.
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office has created a list to help identify livestock owners if the animals have gotten loose. The Sheriff’s Office has received numerous calls about loose livestock and in an effort to quickly notify the owners, they can now fill out a form to provide property locations of where livestock are being held and their contact information.
Extremely hot temperatures will continue today and tomorrow and those same temperatures are even worse inside a vehicle. Veterinarian Dr. Christy Fields with Companion Veterinary Clinic of Greene County advises to never leave your pet inside a vehicle, even if you are running quick errands and have the air conditioning on.
Des Moines, IA – According to the Des Moines Police Department, the fatal shooting occurred right after 7 a.m. Sunday morning. It happened in the 3600 block of Twana Dr. Des Moines Police Department officers and Des Moines Fire Department crews responded to investigate a report of a deceased person within an apartment.
A road closure will affect Dallas County motorists the remainder of this week. The Dallas County Secondary Roads Department announced that H Avenue north of 170th Street is closed for a culvert repair and is scheduled to be reopened tomorrow at 5 p.m. weather permitting. For more information on the...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two separate crashes in Des Moines shut down a portion of SE 14th Street for several hours Saturday evening. According to the Des Moines Police Department two crashes occurred between Virginia Ave. and Watrous Ave. One crash involved a motorcyclist who experienced serious injuries. No other injuries have been reported. The […]
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 36-year-old Tyler Dean Gage on Friday on multiple drug-related charges. Police transported Gage at Lincoln and Adair Streets for conspiring to manufacture and deliver methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, 3rd offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police transported Gage to the Union County Jail and held him on a $15,300 bond.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a woman tried to plow through a crowd during a party around 4 a.m. Sunday morning at the Oakridge apartments in downtown Des Moines. In video shared with KCCI, you can see the car moving through the crowd and hitting two parked cars.
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is being held in the Polk County Jail on several charges, including kidnapping after police said he assaulted and threatened his girlfriend with a knife over the weekend. The arrest of Adrian Rincon, 52, is linked to an incident at a...
There will be events going on all day at the Adair County Fair Saturday. The day will start early at 7am for the 4H/FFA free breakfast at the main food stand. Then many shows will take place throughout the day starting with the Junior Feeder Calf Pen Show at the cow and calf pen at 8am, also the Breeding Heifer, Lead Cow and Calf Feeder Calf Show at the Mid-American Arena at 9:30am.
DES MOINES, Iowa — A multi-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon created major traffic delays on Interstate 80/35 near Merle Hay. According to authorities, six vehicles were involved in the crash. One injury has been reported that is not life-threatening.
ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man was seriously injured after crashing his motorcycle in Adair County on Saturday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 1:30 p.m. Troopers say 50-year-old Robert W. Hobbs, of Waterloo, was exiting Interstate 80 westbound. He crashed while...
Comments / 0