Raccoon Causes Panora Man To Crash Causing Injuries Saturday

One Des Moines resident died and three others were seriously injured following an accident just after midnight near the state line on I-35 in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 25 year old Procoro Cruz Lopez of Des Moines was driving northbound on I-35, 4 miles south of the Missouri-Iowa State line and went off the side of the roadway. The vehicle overturned and came to rest in the median. 25 year old Karem Cruz Lopez was a passenger in the vehicle and died shortly following the accident. The driver and two other Des Moines residents were seriously injured and flown to Mercyone Hospital in Des Moines.

1 DAY AGO