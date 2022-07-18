Elon University outfielder Alex Iadisernia drafted by St. Louis Cardinals

SEATTLE (AP) — The Houston Astros ended the Seattle Mariners’ winning streak at 14 games, with Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez homering in a 5-2 victory Friday night. Seattle scratched breakout rookie Julio Rodríguez from the lineup moments before first pitch with left wrist soreness, then lost their first game since July 1. The club was one win shy of matching the 2001 Mariners for the longest winning streak in franchise history. Houston stretched its AL West advantage over second-place Seattle to 11 games. “The crowd was into it,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “They were trying to urge them on for No. 15. But I’m just glad that we held on and won the game.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO