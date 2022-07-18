Elon University outfielder Alex Iadisernia drafted by St. Louis Cardinals
By Daniel Schulman
Sophomore right fielder Alex Iadisernia winds up to swing late in Elon's game against High Point University on April 19. Elon won 5-1 Former Elon University outfielder Alex Iadisernia has been selected by the St. Louis Cardinals on day two of the...
SEATTLE (AP) — The Houston Astros ended the Seattle Mariners’ winning streak at 14 games, with Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez homering in a 5-2 victory Friday night. Seattle scratched breakout rookie Julio Rodríguez from the lineup moments before first pitch with left wrist soreness, then lost their first game since July 1. The club was one win shy of matching the 2001 Mariners for the longest winning streak in franchise history. Houston stretched its AL West advantage over second-place Seattle to 11 games. “The crowd was into it,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “They were trying to urge them on for No. 15. But I’m just glad that we held on and won the game.”
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Hunter Renfroe rescued the Milwaukee Brewers when they were one strike away from a fourth consecutive defeat. Luis Urías and Brent Suter took over from there and helped the Brewers extend their NL Central lead Friday night with a 6-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies in 13 innings.
