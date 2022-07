While there will likely be new COVID-19 variants to worry about in the future, omicron relative BA.2.75 is not the next big one to fret over, experts predict. "BA.2.75 is a scariant. It's not spreading anywhere besides a couple of provinces in India without BA.5 to compete with," Eric Topol, MD, founder and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in San Diego, said in a July 19 tweet, citing a graph based on data from global data-sharing virus platform GISAID that indicates the strain hasn't spread much outside of several states in India. "There will be other new variants to be concerned about, but it doesn't look like this is one of them."

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 16 HOURS AGO