Johnson County, KS

Months-long project to begin on I-435 in Johnson County

By Heidi Schmidt
 4 days ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Road crews set their sights on improving a busy stretch of metro highway, and work won’t be completed until late fall.

The Kansas Department of Transportation warns crews will be working on eastbound and westbound Interstate 435 from Metcalf Avenue to State Line Road.

Workers will be patching pavement, work on concrete surface grinding, and then marking the new pavement.

Nightly lane closures will begin Tuesday, July 19. Crews will begin working at 7 p.m. All lanes will reopen to traffic by 6 a.m.

In areas where work is taking place, both eastbound and westbound Interstate 435 will be closed nightly. Entrance and exit ramps will also be closed in the area, as needed.

A minimum of two lanes will be open to traffic and no more than two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time while crews are working.

Message signs, traffic cones and arrow boards will be in place in the areas where crews are working.

The $5.1 million project is expected to be completed in late November.

FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

