Longtime New York Mets Spanish broadcaster Juan Alicea dies at 85

By Jeff Passan
ESPN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- Longtime New York Mets Spanish broadcaster Juan Alicea died Monday, the team said. He was 85. The Mets said Alicea died in his sleep at home in Florida. Alicea joined...

www.espn.com

