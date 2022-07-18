ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbott issues statement on Texas House investigative report into Uvalde shooting

 4 days ago
Gov. Greg Abbott stopped by the Copper Rose to make his Get Out The Vote stop Monday in downtown Odessa. Abbott spoke about a variety of topics including Texas as a Second Amendment Sanctuary State, critical race theory, the southern border wall and much more.

AUSTIN Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement on Monday afternoon about the Texas House of Representatives’ investigative report into the shooting at Robb Elementary School:

“I want to thank Speaker Phelan and the Texas House for their investigation and for sharing a detailed account directly with the victims’ families and the Uvalde community. The findings in their investigative report are beyond disturbing and raise serious concerns about the response that day. There are critical changes needed as a result of the Texas House’s findings. With multiple investigations still ongoing, including those by the Texas Senate, FBI, and Texas Rangers, we will begin working with the legislature to develop and implement the necessary changes to improve public safety, school safety, and mental health assessment and treatment.”

Abbott has taken action to provide all available resources to support the Uvalde community following the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School. Those actions include:

>> Initiating the State of Texas’ comprehensive plan to assist and support members of the community, including co-locating state agency representatives to the Family Assistance Center for on-hand assistance in finding benefits.

>> Investing an initial $5 million to establish a long-term Family Resiliency Center in Uvalde County to serve as a hub for community services, including access to critical mental health resources.

>> Working with the OneStar Foundation to create a one-stop webpage for donations to support the victims’ families, teachers, and the Uvalde community.

>> Directing the Health and Human Services Commission to ensure all children in Uvalde have access to behavioral health resources and community support.

>> Providing $105.5 million to enhance school safety and mental health services in Uvalde and throughout Texas.

>> Issuing a disaster declaration to accelerate all available state and local resources to assist the Uvalde community.

>> Requesting Texas legislative leaders convene special legislative committees to begin examining and developing legislative recommendations on school safety, mental health, social media, police training, firearm safety, and more. Directing the Texas School Safety Center to begin immediately conducting comprehensive school safety reviews to ensure all Texas public schools are following the appropriate procedures to maximize school safety.

>> Directing the Texas Education Agency to provide strategies to make Texas public schools safer through heightened safety standards.

>> Instructing the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training programs to provide training to all school districts across the state, prioritizing school-based law enforcement.

>> Directing TEA, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, and the Department of Public Safety to expand and accelerate the ability to report suspicious activity through the iWatchTexas reporting system.

>> Directing TEA to create a new Chief of School Safety and Security position within the agency. Urging the Texas District & County Attorneys Association to increase lie-and-try prosecutions of people who lie on information provided for gun background checks.

Beatrice Link
3d ago

Same result in Uvalde from Abbott. Talk but nothing done. It’s the same story with the electric grid, the CPS system, education and every state government department. It’s time for a change.

Spiritual Angel
3d ago

He is fake and a bad actor one lie after another. What lie is next from him we r already immune to his lies. Action speaks louder than words. His words r very weak. There is nothing concrete nothing to show all talk. Why do they allow him to keep taking with all lies. God prays for these families and God show ur truth what is wrong and right. Please Lord Bless us with leaders like you.

Minerva Alaniz
3d ago

Now Abbott is saying what he is “going to do”. These are things he should have done all along. Vote for Beto!!

CW33

Texas takes top spot in U.S. for job growth in June, Gov. Abbott touts

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you were one of the lucky Texans that scored a new job in June you helped out the Lone Star State lead the nation for job growth in that month. Texas Governor Greg Abbott is celebrating after the state led the U.S. in job growth over the month of June, “MAJOR NEWS: Texas is No. 1 in the nation for job growth in June! Texas has set a new employment record for total jobs for 8 months IN A ROW.”
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tree-Killing Beetle Spreads to 2 More Texas Counties

An invasive ash tree pest that has killed millions of trees across 35 U.S. states has now been confirmed in two new Texas counties - Morris and Rusk, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported Wednesday. With the addition of Morris and Rusk counties, the emerald ash borer beetle (EAB) has...
Jalyn Smoot

Beto O'Rourke receives a $1M donation from billionaire George Soros on the first day of his 'Drive for Texas' tour

AUSTIN- Billionaire businessman and Democratic donor George Soros made a donation of $1 million to gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke’s (D) campaign. In addition to Soros, O’Rourke received $1 million each from Tench and Simone Coxe, a high-powered Silicon Valley couple who moved to Austin last year. He’s a former GOP donor and venture capitalist, while she co-founded public relations firm Blanc & Otus.
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Opinion: Beto keeps “showing up for and standing up with Uvalde”, while Abbott keeps spending money on the border.

Earlier this week in Uvalde, TX, The Unheard Voices March and Rally took place to demand justice and accountability from lawmakers in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and 2 of their teachers. Beto O'Rourke, who has been outspoken about the need for gun reform in the wake of the shooting, showed up to march with the protesters. When asked why he decided to attend, Beto said "These families deserve our support, they deserve justice, they deserve answers, and they deserve action. Every one of them to a person has told me they never want to see another family go through this. So, I'm marching with them today to support what they're doing and what they're asking for".
Odessa American

Odessa American

