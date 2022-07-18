Former Montgomery County assistant prosecutor facing rape charges

DAYTON — A man who served as an assistant prosecutor in Montgomery County for 22 years is now facing multiple charges, including rape.

A Montgomery County grand jury handed up an indictment against John Amos, 50, Friday for two counts of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of sexual battery.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office was made aware of a criminal investigation into an allegation made against Amos in June 2020, according to a spokesperson. The allegation was regarding an incident that happened approximately seven years earlier, in April 2013.

In February 2021, the prosecutor’s office was notified that a police report had been completed.

The spokesperson said the incident under investigation happened “outside of the office during non-work hours and was not related to any case or person in the prosecutor’s office.”

Amos had been placed on leave, but the prosecutor’s office said Friday that had resigned, effective immediately.

Amos had been an assistant prosecutor in Montgomery County since 2000 and handled high-profile cases, like murder cases, since 2014. Recently, he handled the Victor Santana case, the man convicted of killing two teenagers he found in his detached garage.

“We are shocked and dismayed to learn that an indictment has been filed,” a Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson said.

To avoid any conflict of interest, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office is not handling any part of the investigation or potential prosecution of a case. A prosecutor from an outside county was immediately asked to come in and act as a special prosecutor for Amos’ case, but that prosecutor left that office before completing the case review. Due to staffing issues, another county prosecutor’s office was asked to take over the case.

News Center 7 has reached out to the special prosecutor from Lucas County assigned to the case for comment and are awaiting a response.

Amos is scheduled to appear in court next on July 28 at 8:30 a.m.

