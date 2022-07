Weeks after the body of an 18-year-old was found in the Connecticut River, authorities arrested someone they believe murdered the beloved man from Western Massachusetts. Elijah Melendez, age 21, of Holyoke, is being held without bail after he was charged in connection with the murder of Elis Vizcarrondo, also of Holyoke on Monday, July 18, Holyoke Police said.

HOLYOKE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO