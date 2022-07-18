LSU baseball closer Paul Gervase announces return to Tigers in 2023

LSU baseball closer Paul Gervase will return to the Tigers after not being selected in the first 10 rounds of the 2022 MLB Draft, he announced on Twitter Monday.

Gervase was LSU's closer last season, posting a 1.85 ERA in 39 innings pitched. He attended Division III Pfeiffer University and then transferred to two junior colleges before arriving at LSU.

At 6-foot-10 and 230 pounds, Gervase was the No. 151 draft prospect in Kiley McDaniel's rankings on ESPN.

"Tiger nation!! LETS RUN IT BACK!" Gervase wrote.

This summer, Gervase pitched in the Cape Cod Baseball League, posting a 1.58 ERA in 11⅓ innings pitched.

Four LSU players and six signees have been drafted through 10 rounds of the MLB Draft.

Third baseman Jacob Berry, second baseman Cade Doughty, right-handed pitcher Eric Reyzelman and right-handed pitcher and Creighton transfer Dylan Tebrake were the LSU players selected.

Outfielder Justin Crawford, shortstop Mikey Romero, left-handed pitcher Robby Snelling, right-handed pitcher Jacob Misiorowski, third baseman Tucker Toman and left-handed pitcher Michael Kennedy are the LSU signees who have been picked.

