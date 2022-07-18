ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Shelby County Commission delays final vote on minority business program

By Bill Dries
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42MzjG_0gk2gdAP00

More amendments push the final vote on a new minority business plan for county government contracts for the first commission meeting in August.

Comments / 0

Related
Chalkbeat

Memphis school board candidates want stronger superintendent policies

School board candidates in Memphis are calling for stronger policies to hold the board’s sole employee accountable after Tennessee’s largest district placed its superintendent on paid leave during an investigation into allegations that he abused his power and violated existing workplace policies. Questions about district leadership — and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Long lines continue to clog county clerk’s office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People were lined up around the corner on Wednesday in front of the County Clerk’s Office at Poplar Plaza waiting for tags and other services. Residents braved the heat outside the office as COVID protocols are still in effect. With limited or no seating available, the clerk’s office is limited to standing inside and outside. The temperature is expected to reach 100 degrees Wednesday.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Shelby County, TN
Government
Shelby County, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Shelby County, TN
WREG

Commissioners to take action against County Clerk Wanda Halbert due to tag ‘crisis’

UPDATE: The Shelby County Commission on Monday afternoon delayed a scheduled “no confidence” vote against County Clerk Wanda Halbert until Aug. 8. MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Shelby County Commissioners plan to take a ‘no confidence’ vote against Wanda Halbert Monday after the ongoing license plate ‘crisis.’ Sponsored by commissioners Brandon Morrison and Mark Billingsley, the resolution may […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis vets get second chance through Shelby County Veterans Court

Serving our country takes a lot of sacrifice. For many veterans, adjusting to life back home can be difficult and Shelby County Veterans Court gives them a second chance. In 2018 a photo made its way around Memphis, of a truck that almost crash landed into the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest. “A really, really […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Government Contracts#Business Plan#Shelby County Commission
millington-news.com

NEWS ALERT: ROAD NAME: PLEASANT RIDGE ROAD

7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26 through Thursday, July 28 at 5 p.m. Description: Pleasant Ridge Road just west of Singleton Parkway will be closed to through traffic for drainage pipe repairs. Singleton Parkway to Paul Barret Parkway or Raleigh Millington to Paul Barret Parkway may be used as alternate routes. Please plan accordingly. Project Manager: Ken Shaeffer, Shelby County Roads & Bridges Phone:(901) 301-4189.
MILLINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

MLGW customers react to higher utility bills

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bigger utiliy bills are hitting mailboxes across Shelby County and wallets too. Some MLGW customers say soaring electric bills are leaving some people struggling to pay. “Being on retirement or Social Security only, it really affects some of the activities a retired person should be able...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake endorse Steve Mulroy for DA

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Shelby County District Attorney candidate Steve Mulroy received an endorsement from the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others impacted by police brutality during their visit to the Bluff City. As early voting continues, endorsements continue to pour in for both candidates in the race for the Shelby County District Attorney.  Endorsements for Weirich […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
actionnews5.com

Memphis-area shelters receiving more calls amid extreme heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelters in the Memphis area designed to give the homeless population a temporary stay are overwhelmed amid recent heat advisories. The Dorothy Day House organization in Midtown has received dozens of calls recently, according to Executive Director Maureen Griner. The organization owns three houses in the...
MEMPHIS, TN
wknofm.org

TN Politics: Bad Timing, Bad Laws Ahead of Big Ballot

The license plate debacle was slow to make headlines. By the time it became widely known that thousands of people weren't receiving their new Tennessee plates because of a backup at the Shelby County Clerk's office, Wanda Halbert had already won her reelection primary. Memphis Political analyst Otis Sanford says...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Saving on your utility bill with these simple tips

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As many are challenged with the bigger utility bills, an insulation expert is sharing way to stay comfortable without cranking up the air conditioning and shelling out more money. Did you know 9 out of 10 homes are under insulated?. Stacy Fitzgerald-Redd with the North American...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Olive Branch man guilty on charges connected to Capitol breach

Bledsoe entered Capitol through a fire door and was inside for 22 minutes. An Olive Branch man was found guilty Thursday by a jury in the District of Columbia of felony and misdemeanor offenses for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
798K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy