ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Black Traveler Gets Treated Like A Celebrity In Istanbul, Turkey

By Shannon Dawson
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IsMof_0gk2gXov00
Source: Igor Alecsander / Getty

Black travelers are taking the world by storm. Some are ditching their 9 to 5 to venture across the pond in search of new job opportunities. Other Black serial nomads are setting out to find peace and a new home amid economic strife and uncertainty brought on by the pandemic.

It’s refreshing to see, especially given the stereotype that Black people across the diaspora don’t travel. For Black Americans in particular, the Mandala Research Firm found that 17 percent of African Americans take one or more international trips and travel locally more than six times per year. This data completely disputes a previous study conducted by Pew Research, which reported that almost 49 percent of Black Americans are much less likely to travel abroad.

Black folks are hopping on flights looking to immerse themselves in cultures worldwide, and some fearless globetrotters are documenting their journeys online.

@Claudia.Darleene, a stunning travel blogger who has been jet-setting globally over the last year, shares lots of her experiences via social media. According to her Instagram, the Ghanian native has made stops in Barcelona, Capetown, and, more recently Turkey, where she attracted a lot of attention from locals.

In one TikTok video, Claudia captured locals in Istanbul, Turkey, surrounding her as they stared in awe at her glowing skin and natural afro. Slowly, a line began to form as people crowded around her to take pictures. At one point, one woman even asked to touch her hair.

Claudia’s fans share mixed reactions to her video

Some of the travel influencer’s fans commented with mixed reactions about her seemingly hectic encounter with the residents of Istanbul.

“This is so bothering. I get why you would feel flattered by the attention and that people’s intentions were mostly nice and kind-hearted, but still. You’re not an attraction. This is not fine,” wrote one person.

Another fan commented:

“They were treating you like a celebrity.”

While one user wrote:

“I would feel so awkward but she handled it well….”

The attention didn’t seem to phase Claudia. In a follow-up post, the influencer shared more highlights from her exciting trip to Turkey, telling concerned fans that everything was “fine” during her trip.

“I travel all over the world, and I know a genuine compliment when I get one. Turkish people are curious. That’s all,” she added.

Guess the people of Turkey were smitten by Claudia’s radiant melanin magic, and we don’t blame them. We would ask for a picture, too! Have you ever traveled abroad to another country? What was your experience like with locals? Tell us down below!

DON’T MISS…

Black Traveler Gets Treated Like A Celebrity In Istanbul, Turkey was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

McDonald's Adds Unique Burger to Its Menu

Unlike many of its competitors, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for a menu that stays largely unchanged across generations. Even amid intense market pressure for a veggie burger, the McPlant took years to develop and still is available in only a few select markets in the U.S.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Dover traffic - live: Reports of four-hour queues at port as summer holiday getaway kicks off

As “frantic Friday” kicks off, with millions of Brits expected to travel this weekend as the school holidays begin, journeys are already being beset by issues across the country.Those attempting to travel by ferry to France from Dover are being warned of waits of four hours or longer, with the port blaming the French for “woefully inadequate staffing”.The port reported earlier this morning that the roads to the Port (A2 /A20) “are extremely busy with freight and tourism”.One traveller said they were moving “50 metres per hour” and tweeted: “At this rate it’ll be 34 hours before I get to...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Istanbul#Turkey#Travel Blog#African Americans#Black People#Racism#Black Americans#The Mandala Research Firm#Pew Research#Ghanian#Tiktok
The Independent

Summer getaway halted by ‘woefully inadequate’ French border staffing at Dover

France has been accused by the Port of Dover of “woefully inadequate” border control staffing which is ruining the summer getaway for thousands of families.Holidaymakers booked on sailings from the Kent port reported being stuck in five-hour queues to complete border checks before they can check in for their ferry.The port said in a statement it has made “significant investment” to increase its capacity, and shared traffic volume forecasts “in granular detail with the French authorities”.It went on: “Regrettably, the PAF (police aux frontieres) resource has been insufficient and has fallen far short of what is required to ensure a...
TRAVEL
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy