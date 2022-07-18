Black Traveler Gets Treated Like A Celebrity In Istanbul, Turkey

Source: Igor Alecsander / Getty

Black travelers are taking the world by storm. Some are ditching their 9 to 5 to venture across the pond in search of new job opportunities. Other Black serial nomads are setting out to find peace and a new home amid economic strife and uncertainty brought on by the pandemic.

It’s refreshing to see, especially given the stereotype that Black people across the diaspora don’t travel. For Black Americans in particular, the Mandala Research Firm found that 17 percent of African Americans take one or more international trips and travel locally more than six times per year. This data completely disputes a previous study conducted by Pew Research, which reported that almost 49 percent of Black Americans are much less likely to travel abroad.

Black folks are hopping on flights looking to immerse themselves in cultures worldwide, and some fearless globetrotters are documenting their journeys online.

@Claudia.Darleene, a stunning travel blogger who has been jet-setting globally over the last year, shares lots of her experiences via social media. According to her Instagram, the Ghanian native has made stops in Barcelona, Capetown, and, more recently Turkey, where she attracted a lot of attention from locals.

In one TikTok video, Claudia captured locals in Istanbul, Turkey, surrounding her as they stared in awe at her glowing skin and natural afro. Slowly, a line began to form as people crowded around her to take pictures. At one point, one woman even asked to touch her hair.

Claudia’s fans share mixed reactions to her video

Some of the travel influencer’s fans commented with mixed reactions about her seemingly hectic encounter with the residents of Istanbul.

“This is so bothering. I get why you would feel flattered by the attention and that people’s intentions were mostly nice and kind-hearted, but still. You’re not an attraction. This is not fine,” wrote one person.

Another fan commented:

“They were treating you like a celebrity.”

While one user wrote:

“I would feel so awkward but she handled it well….”

The attention didn’t seem to phase Claudia. In a follow-up post, the influencer shared more highlights from her exciting trip to Turkey, telling concerned fans that everything was “fine” during her trip.

“I travel all over the world, and I know a genuine compliment when I get one. Turkish people are curious. That’s all,” she added.

Guess the people of Turkey were smitten by Claudia’s radiant melanin magic, and we don’t blame them. We would ask for a picture, too! Have you ever traveled abroad to another country? What was your experience like with locals? Tell us down below!

Black Traveler Gets Treated Like A Celebrity In Istanbul, Turkey was originally published on hellobeautiful.com