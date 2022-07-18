ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, NJ

Police: 14 kids require medical attention after chlorine exposure at Drew University pool

By William Westhoven, Morristown Daily Record
 4 days ago
Fourteen children participating in a youth soccer camp at Drew University in Madison on Monday experienced shortness of breath, nausea and other symptoms after exposure to "a higher than normal concentration of liquid chlorine," authorities say.

Some of the children, ages 10 to 17, were treated at the scene, while others were transported to Morristown Medical Center for observation, Madison police said. The patients were assessed in the Morris County Office of Emergency Management Mobile Ambulance Bus.

The evaluations were completed in 60 minutes and the scene was cleared within 90 minutes, said Morris County OEM Director Jeff Paul.

Initial reports indicated some of the children were suffering from "shortness of breath, difficulty speaking between breaths, nausea and general airway issues," Paul said.

Police confirmed a small amount of chlorine was accidentally released into the pool. Following the incident, tests detected normal levels of chlorine and all systems were working as normal, Madison police said.

DailyRecord.com is the home page for Morris County, NJ, news and information with in-depth and updated local news, sports, lifestyles, people and events.

