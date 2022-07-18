Drowning reported in Gulf near Front Beach Road

4 p.m. Update: This story has been updated with new information.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A 52-year-old man died Monday afternoon in an apparent drowning in the Gulf of Mexico near Front Beach Road.

Panama City Beach officials said the incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. near the 10900 block of Front Beach Road. They said bystanders pulled Kyle Wilson Eubanks of Choctaw, Oklahoma from the water. An attempt at CPR was made but was unsuccessful.

Yellow flags were flying in Panama City Beach, officials added.

