MADISON (WLUK) -- COVID-19 hospitalizations have continued to increase across Wisconsin, but the northeastern part of the state is bucking that trend. The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported treating 462 COVID-19 patients Thursday, the most since the beginning of March. This is seven more than the day before and 32 more than a week ago. Of the 462, 61 of the patients were admitted to the intensive care unit. The number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU has increased seven since Wednesday but is the same as last week.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO