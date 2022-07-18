Activists seek to block Cyber Ninjas from federal contract work

Arizona a dvocacy groups are seeking to ban Cyber Ninjas , the group hired to run the infamous Maricopa County 2020 election audit, from procuring federal government contracts.

Arguing that the Florida-based firm failed to adhere to election auditing standards or adequately comply with public record requests, the Brennan Center sent a letter to the Interagency Suspension and Debarment Committee on behalf of multiple advocacy groups requesting the "debarment" of Cyber Ninjas.

"If Cyber Ninjas is permitted to continue engaging in publicly-funded operations, the company will continue to undermine confidence in our federal elections," the groups argued in the letter .

Cyber Ninjas had been hired by the GOP-led Arizona Senate to conduct a review of the 2020 election in Maricopa County. Following a string of controversies over its audit, the Cyber Ninjas's report reaffirmed President Joe Biden's victory, finding 261 fewer votes for former President Donald Trump and 99 additional votes for Biden. However, the Arizona Senate referred the findings to the state's attorney general, outlining "urgent issues" the auditors found that Senate President Karen Fann said "suggest less-than-perfect adherence to Arizona's standards and best practices."

In January, the Maricopa Superior Court held the Florida company in contempt and slapped it with a $50,000 per day fine until it complied, prompting the company to announce it was shuttering its operations in response. However, former CEO Doug Logan subsequently announced his intent to start a new firm and hire many of the group's old workers.

The letter from the Brennan Center also called for Logan to face "debarment" from federal funding. Logan had publicly cast aspersions on the legitimacy of the election, appearing in the documentary The Deep Rig that peddled claims the election was stolen. "Doug Logan's involvement in the Arizona Senate's audit in spite of his inability to lead an impartial audit exemplifies his own lack of the integrity and business ethics necessary to be deemed presently responsible," the letter added.

Two liberal groups, Mi Familia Vota and Living United for Change in Arizona, as well as two nonpartisan groups, Arizona Democracy Resource Center and All Voting is Local Arizona, requested the "debarment." The ISDC oversees federal agencies to ensure prohibited groups do not receive federal contracts.

"The damage Cyber Ninjas has already wreaked under its Arizona State Senate contract, along with the potential for future harm should Cyber Ninjas continue to operate as a federal government contractor, necessitate debarring Cyber Ninjas," the letter continued.

Cyber Ninjas previously received contracts from the federal government, including the Federal Communications Commission, between 2016 and 2018, the Washington Post reported . The Washington Examiner reached out to a former spokesperson for Cyber Ninjas for comment.

Supporters of Trump, including some Republicans in Arizona, have claimed that election malfeasance deprived the former president of victory in the Grand Canyon state. The courts and election officials have roundly rejected those claims.