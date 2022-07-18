ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Democrats to vote this week on codifying right to contraception

By Cassidy Morrison, Healthcare Reporter
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Democrats have advanced a bill to establish a statutory right to contraception, part of the party's reaction to the Supreme Court's ruling last month that there is no constitutional right to an abortion. The bill, introduced by Rep. Kathy Manning (D-NC), cleared the House Rules Committee on Monday,...

