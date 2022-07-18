ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CCM, Channel 8 to host last debate for Connecticut governor on November 1

By Christopher Keating Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
Gov. Ned Lamont and Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski of Madison will hold their final debate of the campaign on November 1. Here, they are shown in 2018 during a debate in New London. Photo by John Woike | jwoike@courant.com (John Woike / Hartford Courant)

HARTFORD — The final debate of the campaign season is set for November 1 - one week before the election.

The battle between incumbent Gov. Ned Lamont of Greenwich and Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski of Madison has been moved back to the new date by News 8 and the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, which represents all 169 towns in the state.

The contest will be held at Mohegan Sun during CCM’s convention at the casino.

Channel 8 will also host a debate on July 26 for the U.S. Senate primary that features former House Republican leader Themis Klarides of Madison, Leora Levy of Greenwich, and Peter Lumaj of Fairfield. The debate will be shown on WCTX and WTNH.com.

“It is important that the last debate is held before municipal officials, so that the public sees candidates respond to issues of concern to towns and cities,’' said Joe DeLong, the CEO of CCM.

Voters will head to the polls one week later on November 8. Anyone needing to register to vote can visit https://portal.ct.gov/SOTS/Election-Services/Voter-Information/Voter-Registration-Information.

Details on the election, including polling locations, early voting dates, and voter identification requirements, are available at https://portal.ct.gov/SOTS/Election-Services/V5-Side-Navigation/ELE---Voter-Information.

Gabriel Gouveia
4d ago

The Democrats have gone Woke they only care about their own personal gains not Americans first

4d ago

I’m never voting for another democrat. They’ve failed at every turn

