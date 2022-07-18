ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Nearly $3 Million Recommended for Appleton Water Main Replacement Project

By Casey Nelson
101 WIXX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAPPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Appleton residents may get higher water pressure with a new proposal from city administration. Appleton officials are...

wixx.com

