Abilene, TX

City of Abilene experiencing water quality complaints

By Marley Malenfant
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABILENE, Texas — According to the director of water utilities Rodney Taylor, a number of customer complaints regarding the taste and odor in the city’s tap water have a lot to do with a bacteria buildup in Lake Phantom Hill....

