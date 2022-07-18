City of Abilene experiencing water quality complaints

LITTLEFIELD, TX – A woman and one of her children were killed in an horrific crash in the South Plains Thursday afternoon. According to the Littlefield Police Department, on Jul. 20, officers with the LPD were dispatched to the intersection of E. Loop 430 and U.S. Hwy 84 near Littlefield. When the officers arrived on scene they discovered a Silver 2004 Jeep Liberty that had been crashed into by a 2014 Peterbilt Bobtail Truck. The driver of the Jeep was uninjured but the passengers Carmen Michelle Rodriguez, 30, and Rosalin Rodriguez, 13, of Abilene were killed. The remaining passengers a 5…

