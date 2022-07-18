127 COVID-19 cases from Saturday-Monday, one new death

BEAUMONT — We're learning more about what possibly caused a levee breach at the Lower Neches Valley Authority canal that led to the flooding of homes in Beaumont. LNVA officials say it's likely drought conditions are to blame. Officials say a small leak eroded quickly because of the dry...
So far in the month of July, I have served a total of 21 civil papers. I served one eviction in north Jasper. I have a tax sale on property coming up on August 2, 2022, 10:00 a.m., at the Jasper County Courthouse. If you are looking for property in Jasper County, please attend. The properties are listed in the Jasper Newsboy for three weeks before the sale.
BEAUMONT, Texas — After the LVNA levee breach that flooded a Beaumont neighborhood, the water submerged streets and even inundated a handful of homes in the Pine Glen neighborhood off Major Drive and Highway 105. Neighbors spent the Friday drying out and cleaning up. Residents are left wondering how...
BEAUMONT — We know that water poured into at least five homes in a North Beaumont neighborhood Thursday following a levee breach at the Lower Neches Valley Authority canal off Tolivar near Major Drive in Beaumont. While the breach was plugged, those impacted residents are just starting the clean-up...
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A suspect featured in KFDM's 'On the Run' segment is behind bars. Sheriff Zena Stephens says Geraud Boyd is in the Jefferson County Jail. Angel San Juan profiled him Monday night in his 'On the Run' segment. The 39-year-old was wanted on a Family Violence/Aggravated Assault...
PORT NECHES — Police Chief Paul Lemoine was granted City Council permission Thursday to develop a subdivision, but the longtime lawman isn’t headed into real estate. Instead, it was a formality needed to split his property into five individual lots for his family. “I have my house that...
BEAUMONT — Press release from BPD below:. Friday, July 22, 2022 at 1:15 A.M., Officers were at 5080 Helbig, Plymouth Village, responding to a call for service. Two officers were in the front of the apartment complex, near their patrol vehicles, when shots were fired. The officers and residents in the area initially thought the gunshots were fireworks. Over twenty rounds were fired from at least two separate weapons from a wooded area across the railroad tracks. A patrol unit, numerous other vehicles, and buildings were struck by the gunfire. One round entered a child’s room in one of the apartments. This incident is under investigation and Detectives are asking for the public’s help.
BEAUMONT, Texas — People in a Beaumont neighborhood are drying out and checking out the damage following a surprise flood. The LNVA canal levee sprung a major leak sending water into a neighborhood off major and 105. The canal was breached water came rushing in, filling the streets and...
A Jefferson County jury is in recess until 10:30 a.m. Monday as jurors prepare to deliberate the punishment of a Port Arthur man found guilty of driving drunk and hitting a police unit, subsequently killing a Beaumont police officer. Luis Torres, 20, was found guilty Friday of intoxication manslaughter in...
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police officers are reaching out to the public to find out who shot more than 20 rounds of gunfire in a residential area early Friday morning. Officers said it happened while they were responding to a call for service around 1:15 a.m. They were in front of the Plymouth Village apartment located at 5080 Helbig Road, according to a news release.
We've learned that water did get into a few homes after a Lower Neches Valley Authority canal spilled water into a northwest Beaumont neighborhood on Thursday. The water also flooded streets and ditches. KFDM 6 News is reporting that water entered five house. Beaumont Police said a wall of the...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Clerk of Court has issued a warning about fraudulent texts some Calcasieu residents are receiving. The texts read: “CØURT-of-Clerks Øffice has your setlmʹnt check from Clss-ACTIØN in your state. Tap here to ACH your 19.1Ø9 pyment.”. The...
A 42-year-old man from Orange that was stopped due to reckless driving reportedly told police he had never been that drunk before. Juan Carlos Perez Ramirez was indicted this week by a Jefferson County grand jury on a felony charge of driving while intoxicated. The charge stems from a May...
VIDOR, Texas — Vidor community members are voicing their concerns for city post office employees who are working with no air conditioning in the sweltering Southeast Texas heat. Patrons and post masters are dealing with stuffy conditions, and it could be quite some time before things start to cool...
“The sentence went from two years to life. Welcome to Texas." The Nacogdoches Police Department hosted its Teen Academy event on Wednesday. KTRE's Mariela Gonzales shows TxDOT demonstrating a special apparatus used to show the effect of what happens when a car flips end over end during a crash. Updated:...
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Services have been set for a beloved Port Arthur judge who died July 12, 2022. Municipal Court Judge Kermit Charles Morrison, 74, served Port Arthur for almost 40 years, according to a news release from the City of Port Arthur. Morrison was born in Navasota,...
HARDIN COUNTY — If there's a 911 medical emergency call in the Silsbee area, it's not clear who will respond--or when. Hardin County Emergency Services District 6 wants to change that. KFDM's Aaron Mack reports, it's seeking bids for an ambulance service in an area that mirrors the Silsbee...
The City of Port Arthur is entering into a contract with a Florida-based company to rent two garbage trucks, and has budgeted for two new trucks, as well as excess parts for the upcoming fiscal year. “This is a contingency measure in order that if we get into an emergency...
No arrests have been made following a shooting in Port Arthur on Sunday night. Port Arthur Police Department officers received a call for a shooting shortly before 7 p.m. in the 2000 Block of 10th Avenue. The officers found a 47-year-old Port Arthur resident who had been shot several times....
Comments / 1