ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Family Service Agency Elects New Board Co-Presidents, Officers

By Family Service Agency
Santa Barbara Independent
 4 days ago

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara County, CA (July 18, 2022) – Family Service Agency (FSA) of Santa Barbara County announced that it has voted in a new slate of leadership for its 2022-2023 Board of Directors. Molly Carrillo-Walker and Tricia Price replace out-going...

www.independent.com

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Wind Power Added to Santa Barbara Grid

The 3CE electricity consortium that buys power for much of Santa Barbara County added 16 new wind-energy turbines to its resources on July 21. Located in Riverside County just outside of Palm Springs and operated by AES Corporation, the Mountain View Wind Repowering Project took out 104 older turbines to replace them with more powerful Vestas turbines.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Poppy and Houdini

Poppy is a very social, spayed Border Collie mix who is about 5 years old and 50 pounds. She’s friendly with people and has done well in play groups with other dogs. Poppy is really smart and would benefit from being challenged or having a job to do. Having an owner that would work with her physically and mentally would be best. She can be calm and cuddly, too, after she’s burned off some energy. Poppy is waiting for the right person or family to come to meet her and be her new best friend. Could that be you?
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Youth Poets Honored

Santa Barbara County inducts Madeline Miller, the first-ever ​Youth Poet Laureate, and Kundai Chikowero, the first-ever Youth Poet Laureate Ambassador, this week. Born in Mexico City, Mexico and raised in Santa Barbara by her father, a pastor, and mother, an educator, Youth Poet Laureate Madeline Miller has always valued language arts and education. A recent graduate of San Marcos High School, she was the president of the San Marcos Writer’s Society and Vice President of the San Marcos Gender and Sexuality Alliance. She was also the Vice President of her school’s advanced women’s choir, Enchanté.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Eastside Residents Worry About Pool Accessibility at Ortega Park

Santa Barbara’s Ortega Park has been the center of a tug-of-war between community activists and city leadership over what will be included in the park’s proposed Master Plan, but Eastside residents are worried about the availability of resources now, particularly the ability for youth to use and learn to swim in the park’s public pool.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goleta, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Helplines for Suicide Prevention, Nationally and Locally

The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline launched the 988 helpline on July 16 to create a more easy-to-remember line for anyone in the nation experiencing mental-health-related distress, such as thoughts of suicide, mental-health or substance-use crisis, or concern for a family member or friend in crisis. The previous number for the...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Society Matters | Rotary Sunrise Hosts Dolphin Dive Fundraiser

On July 9, the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise (Rotary Sunrise) hosted a fun Dolphin Dive Festival at Chase Palm Park, which raised funds for the multitude of projects it supports locally and beyond. Dolphin races were held periodically throughout the afternoon in a giant, inflatable slip-and-slide-like course. Volunteers...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Sales Tax Not a Solution

The Goleta City Council needs to identify its financial problems and work to resolve them. Including a sales tax increase on the November ballot is not the solution. The biggest financial debacle Goleta has is the Revenue Neutrality Agreement forced on our community to allow incorporation in 2002. Since then, Goleta has given Santa Barbara County more than 140 million dollars.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Join Our Next #BeautifyGoleta Community Cleanup Event on July 30

GOLETA, CA – The City of Goleta’s next #BeautifyGoleta event is coming up on Saturday, July 30th from 9 am – 11 am, with free bulky items collection from 9 am – 1pm. Grab your buckets, gloves, and a good pair of walking shoes, and join at one of our five community cleanup locations (see below for location detail). Volunteers will get a FREE Beautify Goleta t-shirt while supplies last! Also come to drop off unwanted bulky items free of charge.
GOLETA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Support#Health Education#Hospice#Independent Com#Fsa#Board#Curriculum Coordinator
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara’s New Interim Police Chief: ‘I’m Just a Footnote’

Marylinda Arroyo’s professional résumé is bursting with historical firsts. She’s the first woman officer in the Santa Barbara Police Department’s history to be promoted to the rank of lieutenant. She’s the first woman to make captain, the first to be elevated to the rank of commander, and now ​— ​as of last week — the first to be named the city’s interim police chief. Arroyo may also happen to be the first person diagnosed with dyslexia to run the department.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Downtown Santa Barbara’s Hidden Gem, Carrillo St. Gym, Will Get a Makeover

Hidden in plain sight near one of downtown Santa Barbara’s busiest intersections, the Carrillo Street Gym has a deep history, dating back to the 1925 earthquake that devastated the center of the city and caused an estimated $8 million (more than $120 million today) in damages. The gym has lived a long life, with generations of locals using the facilities for exercise, fun, or to attend one of the many dances held for the city’s youth.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

MTD Announces Additional Routes Beginning August 15

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District (MTD) has announced its annual service changes to local bus routes, which will go into effect at the beginning of the day on Monday, August 15, 2022. Temporary schedule reductions were made on April 25, 2022, due to a bus operator shortage, and will...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Theodore (Ted) Gregory Zrelak

Theodore (Ted) Gregory Zrelak was born November 9, 1936, in East Liverpool, OH, to Rudolph and Kathryn Zrelak. When he was twelve, the family moved to San Bernardino, CA. Ted graduated from High School in San Bernardino and attended college at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo for two years. He worked part time for the U.S. Forest Service and eventually attended Utah State University in Logan, UT graduating in Forest Management. He worked summers in Southern Utah. After college, Ted’s career took him to California working for the San Bernardino National Forest as Junior Forester, timber management, resource officer and fire management. He was District Ranger on the Los Padres National Forest two different times: Frazier Park on the Mt. Pinos district and King City on the Monterey district. He was then transferred to Riverside as fire coordinator at the South Zone lnteragency Center. In 1979, Ted transferred to Santa Barbara to take the position as Fire Management Officer for the Los Padres NF. In 1984, Ted transferred to Pennsylvania to become Assistant Director of fire and aviation working with 20 Eastern states. In 1990, Ted was transferred to San Dimas, CA working as fire specialist at the Technology and Development Center where he retired in 1992. Ted and his wife, Sharon, moved back to Santa Barbara for their retirement years. After his Forest Service career, he worked for Rezek Emergency Equipment going to forest, state, and county fires setting up lights, kitchen equipment, etc. for the fire crews. Ted was a member of the Society of American Foresters and the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge. He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister and brother. He is survived by his wife Sharon of 63 years, a son, Chad of Paso Robles, daughter, Julie George of Bowie, MD, four grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Services will be held at St. Raphael Church in Goleta, CA on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 10:00 AM. Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
Santa Barbara Independent

Life of the Party Man About Town

Santa Barbara’s Veteran Party Royalty Spencer the Gardener Prepares for its Annual Fiesta Party Duties, with a Film and Album in the Offing. Spencer Barnitz, a k a the wily epicenter of Spencer the Gardener (STG), is literally a man and a bandleader about town. By one measure, last year, Barnitz was a rare musician inducted into the Independent’s roster of Local Heroes, but Barnitz, longtime king of DIY operations, needs no “official” approval or status. The people have spoken — and partied with him. He is “officially unofficial,” as heroes go.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Bruce Palmer Emmeluth

Bruce was joyfully welcomed into Heaven a year ago on August 11, 2021 in Santa Barbara, CA. Although he struggled with many medical issues for the last few years of his life, his devoted wife, Canda, was his greatest champion and always at his side. A TRUE GENTLEMAN … to...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

The Home Page: Mansions, Mesa, and Sweet Stuff Galore

This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on July 17, 2022. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. SWEET & SOUR. I had the sweetest phone call last week, but unfortunately, it was tinged with a...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Emergency Fosters Needed for Cattle Dog Puppies

SANTA MARIA, CA – Santa Barbara Humane is searching for emergency fosters for five cattle dog puppies and their mother. “Unfortunately, before they arrived at Santa Barbara Humane, the puppies had been exposed to Parvo, a potentially deadly virus,” said Dori Villalon, Chief Operating Officer. “The best way we can support these puppies and their mother is to get them out of the shelter environment within 24-48 hours and into homes.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Glenda Claire Gabrielson

On June 27, 2022, Glenda Claire Gabrielson died peacefully in her sleep. She was 76 years old. She was born in Mankato, Minnesota, on January 28, 1946, to Roy and Marjorie Snyder and had one brother. In 1951, the family moved to Santa Barbara, where they owned and managed motels, including the De Anza Motel in Montecito. After graduating from Bishop Diego Garcia High School in 1963, Glenda earned a B. A. in Sociology from San Jose State University. In 1982, she married Mike Gabrielson, and the couple eventually settled in Monterey, California. That same year, they started Semaphore Corporation, a software company supporting the shipping industry.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Charles Emilio Depaola

Charles Emilio Depaola, devoted husband, father, brother, son, uncle, and friend, passed away on Friday, July 15th, 2022 at the age of 53. Charles is survived by his mother, Joan Depaola; his wife, Veronica Depaola; his children, Clara, Sofia, and Charles Depaola; his siblings, Michael and Maria Depaola, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Charles was born on December 3rd, 1968, in Arlington, MA, to Emilio and Joan Depaola. At the age of 12, Charles and his family moved to Santa Barbara, CA. Charles went on to graduate from Santa Barbara High School in 1986. In 2004, he married Veronica in Santa Barbara, CA. In 2004 and 2009, respectively, Charles and Veronica welcomed their two beautiful children, Sofia and Charles.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Asian American Film Series Returns to Santa Barbara’s Alhecama Theater

The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation’s (SBTHP) 13th annual Asian American Film Series returns in person this month with two free screenings at the historic Alhecama Theater on July 22 and 29, both at 6 p.m.. Each year the AAFS films are selected by SBTHP’s Asian American Affinity Group made up of local AAPI community members who volunteer their time to help SBTHP organize events that commemorate and celebrate Asian American cultures, history, and heritage.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

A Visit to Johnny Cash’s Home

I knew I was about to experience something special as I drove up the long driveway toward the iconic house at 8736 Nye Road in Casitas Springs last month. Already sworn to secrecy about this upcoming iconic house listing, I could feel the spirit of “The Man in Black” as I approached.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy