Virginia Beach family reopens their Anthem ‘Lemonaid’ stand after cancer diagnosis

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — From the sea, air, and land, the Noris boys of Virginia Beach, 9-year-old Xavier and 10-year-old Devyn, are having an amazing summer.



Days at the beach, fishing from a pier and a charter boat, and high-flying fun at APEX have been the highlights of the summer of 2022 for the Princess Anne elementary and middle school students.

Typically their summer includes helping their mom, an Anthem employee, with the annual “Lemonaid” stand fundraiser for Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters.

“We started in 2015 and we’ve done it every year, [however] lo and behold, my son [Xavier], got diagnosed with stage 3 kidney cancer,” said Nikysha Noris.

(Photo courtesy: Noris Family)

2017 Anthem ‘Lemonaid’ stand

10 On Your Side has chronicled Xavier’s journey for more than a year. He beat COVID-19, only to learn he had stage 3 kidney cancer.

Xavier spent most of 2021 fighting cancer at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters. After a year of surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation, Xavier is still under watch but doing great. He even crossed the finish line at the CHKD Run/Walk this spring.

In a Zoom interview, his mother reflected on the lows and highs of pediatric cancer.

“We had problems with him walking; we had a problem with him standing up and he had the suprapubic tube which kinda limited mobility. [Months later], to see him cross the finish line at the CHKD run was way beyond anything I could have believed,” Noris said.

Xavier turned 9 years old in May and the Noris’s Anthem “Lemonaid” stand is back in business.

“We are actually going to pick up our kit to set up for our ‘Lemonaid’ stand. We are doing it virtually and in-person so it’s almost full circle for us to be able to get out and do it with Xavier,” said Noris.

