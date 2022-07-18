ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach family reopens their Anthem ‘Lemonaid’ stand after cancer diagnosis

By Regina Mobley
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GocVT_0gk2dQkT00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — From the sea, air, and land, the Noris boys of Virginia Beach, 9-year-old Xavier and 10-year-old Devyn, are having an amazing summer.

Days at the beach, fishing from a pier and a charter boat, and high-flying fun at APEX have been the highlights of the summer of 2022 for the Princess Anne elementary and middle school students.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K8Ki7_0gk2dQkT00

Typically their summer includes helping their mom, an Anthem employee, with the annual “Lemonaid” stand fundraiser for Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters.

“We started in 2015 and we’ve done it every year, [however] lo and behold, my son [Xavier], got diagnosed with stage 3 kidney cancer,” said Nikysha Noris.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XtLbe_0gk2dQkT00
(Photo courtesy: Noris Family)
2017 Anthem ‘Lemonaid’ stand

10 On Your Side has chronicled Xavier’s journey for more than a year. He beat COVID-19, only to learn he had stage 3 kidney cancer.

Xavier spent most of 2021 fighting cancer at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters. After a year of surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation, Xavier is still under watch but doing great. He even crossed the finish line at the CHKD Run/Walk this spring.

In a Zoom interview, his mother reflected on the lows and highs of pediatric cancer.

“We had problems with him walking; we had a problem with him standing up and he had the suprapubic tube which kinda limited mobility. [Months later], to see him cross the finish line at the CHKD run was way beyond anything I could have believed,” Noris said.

Xavier turned 9 years old in May and the Noris’s Anthem “Lemonaid” stand is back in business.

“We are actually going to pick up our kit to set up for our ‘Lemonaid’ stand. We are doing it virtually and in-person so it’s almost full circle for us to be able to get out and do it with Xavier,” said Noris.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Gun buyback event in Suffolk July 30

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Black Caucus (HRBC) is hosting a community gun buyback event at a church in Suffolk on Saturday, July 30. Organizers say the goal of the event is to support reducing gun violence in Suffolk and across the Hampton Roads region. Anyone can...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Firefighters battle intense heat in Suffolk warehouse fire

WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Firefighters battle intense heat in Suffolk warehouse …. Two 18-year-olds arrested following shooting at Norfolk …. Pamunkey tribe scraps plan to bring casino gaming …. No officers injured in shooting at Norfolk cemetery. Norfolk Police Department warns of increased Kia …. Gates Co. man...
SUFFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia Society
State
Virginia State
Virginia Beach, VA
Society
Virginia Beach, VA
Health
City
Virginia Beach, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidney Cancer#Children S Hospital
WAVY News 10

Woman shot on Hyde Park Road in Norfolk

The victim was taken to the hospital and her injuries were considered non life-threatening. https://bit.ly/3v8s1ec. Warehouse at Producers Peanut Company Inc. in Suffolk …. 2 Hampton men wanted on gun charges in York County. Speed limit reduced on U.S. 158 in Currituck County. Hertford County man sentenced to 150 months...
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
WAVY News 10

No officers injured in shooting at Norfolk cemetery

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting near the 1000 block of E. Indian River Road in Norfolk Friday afternoon. The location is Riverside Memorial Park, a cemetery in Norfolk. One man was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment, according to Portsmouth Police....
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

38K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy