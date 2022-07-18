ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What we know about the armed civilian who killed Greenwood gunman

By James Howell Jr., Rachael Wilkerson
 4 days ago
GREENWOOD — On Sunday, a lone gunman entered the Greenwood Park Mall food court armed with two rifles and a pistol and opened fire.

After hearing the gunfire, according to police, Elisjsha Dicken, 22, of Seymour fired the handgun he was carrying and attempted to stop the shooter. His gunfire hit the gunman and killed him, according to police.

Dicken gave permission for authorities to release his name, age and hometown, but has declined to speak publicly about the shooting as he continued to process what occurred.

According to Greenwood Police Chief James Ison, Dicken was shopping at the mall with his girlfriend.

On Monday, Ison explained during the shooting at 5:57 p.m., less than two minutes after the gunfire began, Dicken engaged with the gunman.

On Tuesday, Chief Ison updated the timeline by offering the following statement.

I would like to make a correction on a statement made yesterday at the 2 p.m. press conference concerning the Greenwood Park Mall shooting. There was an error in the timeline of events given. The time lapse between the moment that Jonathan Sapirman exited the restroom and began shooting, and when he was shot by the civilian (Elisjsha Dicken) was only fifteen seconds, not two minutes. The surveillance video shows Sapirman exited the restroom at 5:56:48 p.m. He was neutralized by Dicken at 5:57:03 p.m. This error was simply a result of misreading notes during the conference. I feel the need to correct this immediately. Thank you.

“I will say his actions were nothing short of heroic. He engaged the gunman from quite a distance with a handgun,” Ison said. "(He) was very tactically sound as he moved to close in on the suspect, he was also motioning for people to exit behind him. He has no police training and no military background.”

Ison explained to WRTV, Dicken’s first shot at the gunman was from 40-50 yards away and it appeared the very first shot hit the gunman.

Dicken was able to hit the gunman with additional rounds.

On Tuesday, Johnson County Coroner Mike Pruitt said an autopsy found the suspect had eight gunshot wounds and none were self-inflicted.

Dicken was carrying a 9-MM Glock, according to Ison. After confirming the shooter was no longer a threat, Dicken approached mall security and cooperated with officers, according to Ison. He was handcuffed and questioned by officers, but released upon verification of his actions via surveillance video.

In Indiana, beginning July 1, carrying a handgun no longer required a permit .

According to Ison, Dicken did not have a permit for his handgun, but due to the passage of the “Constitutional Carry” bill in Indiana, he was legally carrying the weapon.

“I am 100% certain that many more people would have died last night if it wasn’t for his heroism,” Ison said.

The Greenwood Park Mall, a Simon Property Group property, is a weapon-free location according to their code of conduct .

However, in a statement from H.PR spokesperson on behalf of the Simon Property Group, the armed civilian was commended.

“We grieve for the victims of yesterday’s horrific tragedy in Greenwood. Violence has no place in this or any other community. We are grateful for the strong response of the first responders, including the heroic actions of the Good Samaritan who stopped the suspect.”

Other citizens have spoken out in recognition of the actions of Dicken.

"The guy is a hero. How many more people would not be around right now," Frank Baecher, a Beech Grove resident said.

"If I had a medal, I would like to pin that on him because I believe he is a true hero,” Howard Dardeen, a central Indiana resident said. “He had seconds to think about it. It might have been minutes before the police got there and might have been more people killed. We are so glad to hear what he did. We would like to honor him in someway shape or form."

The Law Offices of Guy A. Relford, who are representing Dicken, has released the following statements:

"Eli has been touched by the graciousness and kind thoughts from all over the world. At the same time this is a hard situation to process. He appreciates the community but at this time we will not be making any public comment itself. I think what we have seen from Greenwood police is they have been fantastic, very professional and we really thank them.”

"I am proud to serve as Eli Dickens' attorney and spokesperson. He is a true American hero who saved countless lives during a horrific event that could have been so much worse if not for Eli's courage, preparedness and willingness to protect others. Because we want to respect the ongoing criminal investigation by the Greenwood Police Department and take time to honor the three innocent lives lost, we won't be making any substantive comments on Sunday's events until after the authorities' investigation is closed. In the interim, we ask that you respect the privacy of Eli and his family."

WRTV Senior Digital Content Producer Andrew Smith contributed to this report.

Big D
4d ago

So sorry for loss of all Families involved, my thoughts and Prayers are with each and every one of you 🙏🙏🙏A Big Thank you to the Young Man that was there to prevent more lives from being taken. You Sir are a Hero 🤝🤝

Kim Jones
3d ago

I am truly sorry for the loss of lives and their grieving families. This young man is truly a hero and should be recognized as such. Had he not been there, this would have been much worse.

Thomas Barns
2d ago

I wanna hear from ISP Doug Carter. I want to hear him admit how many more people could have died if not for the constitutional carry right giving back to the people. I also want him to know that even though he don't support our constitutional rights most of us do support most law inforcment officials. This man's actions may very well have saved the lives of some of his officers as well. If he don't speak this time, we don't want to hear from him next time if things don't go as well.

WISH-TV

Greenwood mall shooting sparks interest in gun purchases

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis gun store says sales have been steady since Sunday’s shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall, as some people consider arming themselves. Conner Iuni was among dozens of people in line Wednesday to purchase guns or accessories at Indy Arms Company on East 55th Street.
WRTV

First responders share their perspective on Greenwood Park Mall shooting

GREENWOOD — Those who responded to the call for help at the Greenwood Park Mall during the active shooter incident are sharing their perspective. "You hope that you respond the right way, your training kicks in, and that you will have the courage to do what it takes. But you don't really know until it happens," said Officer Chris Reed.
Local News Digital

Greenwood man shot, killed following altercation

GREENWOOD, Ind. — One man was shot and killed following an altercation in Greenwood on Tuesday. The Greenwood Police Department (GPD) received a report of a person shot outside of 1163 Westminster Court, in the Westminster Apartment complex, just after 8 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male laying in the street with a single gunshot wound. The male was identified as 48-year-old Greenwood resident Jason Grider. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
readthereporter.com

Meddling mischievous miscreants march along after Monon mayhem

The six individuals pictured above are wanted for Criminal Mischief after causing damage to a street sign in the area of 145 Elm St., Carmel, at approximately 9:31 p.m. on Thursday, July 14. If you have any information on these people, please call Officer A. Parshall at the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-2477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 2022-00044250.
wrtv.com

Family identifies Beech Grove shooting victims as brother and sister

BEECH GROVE— A mass shooting at Don Challis Park in Beech Grove Sunday left one man dead and three others injured. Family says the man who died was 20-year-old Brandon Cortez-Newton. Cortez-Newton's girlfriend tells WRTV the two were expecting a baby boy in 6 months. His sister, 17-year-old Rosalina...
wbiw.com

Canine helps apprehend a wanted man

BARTHOLOMEW CO. – Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department Canine Officer Frizko helped officers apprehend a wanted man Tuesday night. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to a home in the 12000 block of South County Road 330 East at about 11:07 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies say they saw 39-year-old Michael Coleman, of Columbus looking through a window of the home. Coleman was wanted on an outstanding Bartholomew County warrant.
FOX59

Missing Greenfield teen found, returned home

UPDATE: Police said the missing girl has been safely located and returned home. —————————————— GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police are searching for an endangered 16-year-old runaway from Greenfield who was last seen early Thursday morning. According to police, Jenna Kindle is a white female with brown hair and green eyes. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs […]
FOX59

Coroner called after man hit by semi on SB I-65 in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Police have confirmed a man has been hit and killed on I-65 southbound in Boone County Thursday morning. Police say it happened on I-65 around 5:30 a.m. near the I-865 SB interchange. According to investigators, a semi heading southbound struck a male who went onto the highway. The victim was identified […]
WIBC.com

Autopsy Says Death of Indianapolis Man in IMPD’s Custody was a Homicide

INDIANAPOLIS–The Marion County Coroner’s Office said the death of an Indianapolis man in police custody back in April was the result of a homicide. On Wednesday morning, the coroner said Herman Whitfield III, 39, died from cardiopulmonary arrest as a result of police using a taser back on April 25. The report also said Whitfield’s morbid obesity and hypertensive cardiovascular disease were also contributing factors in his death.
