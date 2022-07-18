ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls Tribune

Two killed after being struck by Montana deputy's vehicle

By Associated Press
Great Falls Tribune
Great Falls Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0htpkI_0gk2cQmg00

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana sheriff’s deputy has been placed on administrative leave after the deputy’s patrol vehicle struck and killed two pedestrians along a rural highway, Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan said Monday.

The accident occurred just north of Roberts on Highway 212 shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday, Montana Highway Patrol records show.

Darren Shull, 52, of Billings and Jesse Beck, 45, of Rockvale were pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the deputy and the suspected cause of the crash have not been released. No other vehicles were involved.

McQuillan said he had asked outside agencies to investigate to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest.

Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson says more information will be released in coming days.

Comments / 10

Joe Pegar
4d ago

Where the Hell did you come up the IPAD thing?I never read one thing to even suggest that.Your don't know what happened. YOU WEREN'T THERE!QUIT MAKING THINGS UP!

Reply
3
Lonna Olson
4d ago

Sweet Lord how did this happen? How fast can you even drive thru there? Speed limits like 25. Prayers to the families of these men.

Reply(1)
2
Related
yourbigsky.com

Vehicle fire in Billings Wednesday night

A vehicle fire started on 4th Avenue Street West Wednesday night. The press release from the Billings Fire Department says an individual from another vehicle approached the car and started the fire intentionally. No one was inside the vehicle when it caught fire. There were no injuries or fatalities, but...
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Police respond to shooting at downtown Billings motel

Police are investigating a shooting outside the Lewis and Clark Inn in downtown Billings Friday afternoon. Police said in a tweet that a man approached a motel guest at 3:48 p.m. and asked for cigarettes. The two began to argue, and the man pulled out a knife and lunged at...
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Great Falls
Q2 News

Update: 2 men killed after being struck by sheriff's patrol vehicle near Roberts

Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan released the following statement at about 1 p.m. Monday:. Carbon County Sheriff/Coroner Josh McQuillan released information regarding a fatal traffic accident that occurred Friday night, July 15. Two men were struck by a Carbon County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased have been identified as Darren Shull, 52, of Billings, and Jesse L Beck, 45, of Rockvale.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
KBZK News

Bozeman man reportedly killed in Hardin I90 pile-up

BOZEMAN - The founder and Board Chair of Crosscut Mountain Sports Center in Bozeman was reportedly one of the people killed in a massive highway pile-up near Hardin. In a social media post, a Crosscut spokesperson said Eric Love died on Friday. The post also stated that the CEO of Crosscut has been in Billings at the hospital with Love's wife, Jacquie. MTN News has confirmed the news with family and associates.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

3-year-old among 6 killed in Montana highway pileup

MISSOULA, Mont. — A 3-year-old was among six people killed in a pileup Friday afternoon on a Montana highway during blackout conditions caused by dust storms, officials said Monday. Three of the six people who died in the crash just west of Hardin were children, said Montana Highway Patrol...
Q2 News

Family, friends remember 2 men killed on Carbon County highway

BILLINGS — Family and friends are remembering two men struck and killed over the weekend on Highway 212 near Roberts by a Carbon County sheriff's patrol vehicle. The tragic loss of 52-year-old Darren Shull has shaken those who knew him. Shull and 45-year-old Rockvale resident Jesse Beck were both killed in the crash Friday night.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
KFYR-TV

Toddler, 2 other kids among 6 killed in Montana highway crash

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Officials say that a 3-year-old was among the six people killed in last week’s Montana pileup that happened when a dust storm caused blackout conditions on Interstate 90. The Montana Department of Justice says three of the six people who died in Friday’s crash...
Idaho State Journal

18-month-old child among dead in Montana reservation shooting

BILLINGS, Mont. — Two men and and an 18-month old child were fatally shot over the weekend on Montana’s Blackfeet Indian Reservation, authorities said Monday. The shooting happened at abut 10 p.m. Sunday in the community of East Glacier Park, just outside Glacier National Park, FBI spokesperson Sandra Barker said. Two injured women were flown to a hospital for treatment and at least one of them had been shot, she said. There was no further threat to public safety and no search was underway for any suspects, Barker said. She declined to release more information, citing the investigation into the killings. The northwestern Montana reservation is home to the 17,000-person Blackfeet Nation. It borders Glacier National Park to the west and Canada to the north.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Law passed last year for motorcycles creates confusion

BILLINGS, MT. - A new law passed last year allows for motorcycles to filter between the lanes to avoid rear-ending accidents. "It's something that I thought should be clarified," said Barry Usher, the owner of Beartooth Harley Davidson. Usher said that while lane filtering is legal in the state, lane...
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Massive Amounts of Food Thrown Out at Billings Landfill?

People are very much on edge when it comes to food prices, especially considering the inflation we're now seeing under the Biden Administration. Americans are also very much on edge with the large number of incidents taking place at food manufacturing and food processing facilities across the country. That being...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Top-rated colleges in Montana

Have you ever wondered which colleges in Montana are the best to enroll in? Niche lists the six best four-year colleges for 2022 in Montana. Coming in at number one is Montana State University, located in Bozeman. The school has an 81% acceptance rate and a 60% rate of students graduating. The most popular majors students are interested in include nursing, marketing, and consumer sciences.
MONTANA STATE
97.1 KISS FM

So Many Moving to Montana, But Do They Share Our Values?

We were sharing a lot of interesting numbers on a host of different topics Tuesday morning on the radio. First, we talked California Governor Gavin Newsom, and how all of these folks from states like California are trying to hide out in the freedom loving red states like Montana after they create the mess in their own states.
MONTANA STATE
Great Falls Tribune

Great Falls Tribune

1K+
Followers
806
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

The homepage for the Great Falls Tribune, northcentral Montana's source for news, sports, business and weather information.

 http://greatfallstribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy