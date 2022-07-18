ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Make-A-Wish North Texas Welcomes New CEO

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Elenez previously worked at The Integer Group, where she served as executive vice president of client leadership and growth. Prior to that, she was chief marketing officer for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. In her new role, Elenez will lead Make-A-Wish as it continues to work toward...

dmagazine.com

Nominations Open: D CEO’s Excellence in Healthcare Awards 2022

Nominations are open for D CEO’s ninth annual Excellence in Healthcare Awards Program. This year, D CEO magazine and D CEO Healthcare are especially pleased to recognize outstanding healthcare executives, practitioners, organizations, and other innovative industry leaders who continue to serve and achieve—even in the midst of a lingering pandemic, worker shortages, and supply chain hurdles that make healthcare delivery more difficult.
TEXAS STATE
dmagazine.com

Why DFW Is the Next Emerging Market In Life Sciences

The life science industry aims to transform the world by blending research and developments into lifesaving healthcare products. A thriving life sciences market follows a healthy “cluster model,” which can be simplified into one word: convergence. The market needs to have educational institutions, capital sources, and government institutions heavily invested in translating science and technology into advanced therapies and devices to improve a population’s health on a broad scale.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

DFW Healthcare Brief: Medical City Arlington’s New CEO and Texas Health Is a Top Four Place to Work in Texas

LaSharndra “Sharn” Barbarin is the new CEO of Medical City Arlington after serving as the CEO of Medical City Lewisville since 2015. While leading the Lewisville hospital, the hospital expanded emergency/trauma, robotice, orthopedics, spine, breast oncology and colorectal services. Lewisville received an “A” safety score from Leapfrog and the “Best Hospital to Have a Baby” in Denton County by DFWChild Magazine. She has been in the Medical City system for 25 years after starting as an administrative fellow at Medical City Las Colinas. She also participated in D CEO Healthcare’s Women Leaders in Healthcare Panel in 2019.
ARLINGTON, TX
dmagazine.com

Leading Off (7/21/22)

Democrats Accuse GOP State Representative Candidate of Fraud. Dallas Democrats have accused Mark Hajdu, the GOP candidate for Texas District 114, of submitting a fraudulent candidate application. Paperwork filed on behalf of Dallas County Democratic party chair Kristy Noble accuses Hajdu of knowingly filing to run for office in a district he no longer lives in.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Dallas Summer Reading Series: The Field Trip

An October afternoon under Big Tex’s shadow is where high school English teacher Bobby Jimenez found himself. Boy, he thought to himself, he sure is tall: size 70 boots, a 95-gallon hat, and his booming voice—how long could Mr. Jimenez stand there waiting for his high school students? He was their chaperone for the Creative Arts exhibit field trip and it was hotter than blue blazes. Collecting Coke cans for half-price tickets, the class coordinated a field trip to the State Fair of Texas so they could capture context for their own projects. Did Mr. Jimenez ever dream they’d dedicate themselves to lessons on Dallas by deriving meaning from the denim Dickies Big Tex wore or did they ask what it means to depict downtown denizens alongside their own teenaged lives? Easy as pie was how Mr. Jimenez pitched the assignment to them and it became more of a question as the students couldn’t open their notebooks to begin essaying.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Meet the Dallas 500: Susan Salka

Susan Salka has led AMN Healthcare for 32 years, building the company up into the largest healthcare staffing company in the country. She joined AMN 1990, shortly after the company’s founding, and was named CEO in 2005. She has held a number of leadership positions over the years, including...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

How to Spend a Day in Forney

Between U.S. Hwy. 80 and I-20, Forney is about 30 minutes east of downtown Dallas. The endearing small town, once an antiquing hot spot, hosts lots of family-friendly festivals, such as its massive Fourth of July celebration and a New Year’s Eve ball drop. (Yes, there’s an actual ball.) But Forney is growing quickly. Its population is nearing 40,000, and it even approved plans to build a 121,000-square-foot H-E-B last spring. Yet while many things are changing, the city’s Statue of Liberty remains a constant, although it has been moved from its original location along the highway. The 8-foot-tall replica was donated in the 1980s by antiques dealer Red Whaley. At the time, he didn’t know that the city’s namesake, John W. Forney, a Philadelphia newspaper publisher and politician, was instrumental in bringing the original Lady Liberty to New York.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Harwood Acquires 169,000-Square-Foot Office Building

Harwood International has acquired The Luminary — a 169,005-square-foot, Class-A office building. The seven-story building is located at the intersection of two main Dallas freeways, sitting between the Harwood District, Downtown Dallas, the Arts District, and Victory Park in Dallas. The Luminary was completed in 2019, originally built by...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Dallas Summer Reading Series: Twenty Years

I didn’t plan to be here on my 21st birthday, but Ree and them decided at the last minute, early this morning, that they was gone throw me a party tonight, and I ain’t have nothing new to wear. When we got here, I thought The Gap was the only store we was gone hit. It’s the only store I ever hit in NorthPark. A mall that got the nerve to be the closest one to where I live on Skillman but ain’t got nothing in it I can afford. The Gap one of the only stores that ain’t a big department store, like Dillard’s or Neiman, that got its own entrance and exit. Ain’t even got to go all the way in the mall. The Gap the only store in NorthPark I mess with like that.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

EarBurner Podcast: D Dining Critic Brian Reinhart Talks All Things Food Journalism

Brian Reinhart joined D Magazine something like three months ago as our dining critic, following in the footsteps of the terrific now-Parisian Eve Hill-Agnus. Since being able to log into our content management system, he’s stirred up drama with the James Beard Foundation—apparently posting your voting ballot is a no-no, and detailing the judging process is a no-no-no—highlighted the reborn Koryo Korean BBQ in Carrollton; excoriated the Design District’s newest monument to excess, The Mexican; and brought to life a series I’ve long wanted to do here that we’re calling Lunch Box, where he highlights a neighborhood restaurant that might not be a flashy opening but is doing a damn good job and deserves coverage.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Welcome to Our Annual Summer Fiction Series

Fiction can often be a way of exploring a place in a way that nonfiction can’t. So, for the past six years, we’ve been asking writers to contribute extremely short stories—all under 1,000 words, some as short as 150—set in and around Dallas. That’s pretty much all the restrictions we put on the writers. Everything else generally has been up to them, though we have added an additional prompt in recent years. Last time out, for example, we asked participants to choose from a list of episode titles from the original Dallas series to use as a title (and maybe inspiration) for their story.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

The City Manager Unveils His 100-day Plan in New Memo to the City Council

Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax presented a 100-day action plan in a memo to the Dallas City Council this week, outlining plans to improve city services in several areas, including the often-criticized permitting process. Last month, the City Council was ready to either fire Broadnax outright or at least put...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

It’s Too Hot to Eat Anything But Poke

Fine, climate change. You win. I give up. It’s too hot for cooked food. It’s too hot for the oven, the stove, the toaster, all of them. I don’t want to walk past a slow cooker or pull something out of a microwave. Inconveniently, of course, it...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Hot Property: An Upgraded Historic Bryan Parkway Bungalow with Americana Charm

From the curb, 5943 Bryan Pkwy. has a classic charm that radiates from the trees, flower boxes, bay windows, and a gabled roof. It’s the sort of house you’d see in Better Homes and Gardens or on the beach in Cape Cod. “To me, it’s got that old school, all-American dream feel to it,” listing agent Travis Plumb says.
DALLAS, TX

