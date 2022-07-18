ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapides Parish, LA

Hearing in 2019 homicide continued to Aug. 9 to wait for doctor's report

By Melissa Gregory, Alexandria Town Talk
A missing report continued the competency hearing Monday for Kristina Nichole Hoffpauir , who is accused in the 2019 death of an elderly Plainview-area man.

Hoffpauir, 34, was arrested by the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office on Aug. 6, 2019, after the body of 81-year-old Sherwood Emanual Doyle was found in his home. She was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in October 2019.

Her first attorney filed to have a sanity commission appointed for her, but that was denied. When attorney Chad Guillot took over Hoffpauir's defense, he said an evaluation wasn't necessary.

But the state and defense agreed to a sanity commission in October 2021 for Hoffpauir, a resident of Elizabeth in Allen Parish close to south Rapides Parish.

Two doctors appointed to evaluate her differed on her mental state at the time of Doyle's death, so a third doctor was appointed in early January.

It's that report that was missing on Monday, said 9th Judicial District Court Judge Greg Beard.

Beard said he expected the report within the next 30 days, then saying he'd "be sitting on somebody's doorstep to get it" if it wasn't ready.

Rapides Parish Assistant District Attorney Christopher Bowman asked for the hearing to be continued to Aug. 9, noting that Doyle's family is "getting impatient."

