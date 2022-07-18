ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reconstruction resumes on West Quay lot, Fort Street in downtown Port Huron after Boat Week pause

By Jackie Smith, Port Huron Times Herald
 4 days ago
Construction is back underway this week on two major downtown Port Huron projects after a pause during Boat Week.

Crews appeared to be mobilizing to resume work at the West Quay parking lot, where DTE Energy is spearheading reconstruction following soil cleanup efforts to remove legacy contaminants beneath the pavement.

The lot had been open for Blue Water Fest parking but was being closed off again. That project is happening in tandem with the city in also replacing nearby seawall along the Black River.

“That’s still an Aug. 31 completion date,” Eric Witter, Port Huron’s public works director, said Monday afternoon. “

“The city seawall and sidewalk work is essentially completed. There’s obviously much smaller things that might have to take place (along the) actual seawall, (but) the sidewalk, timbers along the docks are in,” he said. “DTE’s also completed their seawall installation on their portion of the project. … What remains is removal of the western half of the parking lot, which is the city’s portion, and then, concrete work.”

Excavation activities in the West Quay area began in January to address century-old material remnants of the old Port Huron Gas and Electric Company, which operated there from the 1870s until DTE’s Detroit Edison stepped in by the 1920s.

Meanwhile, the $2.2 million reconstruction of Fort Street between East Quay and Beers streets is also picking back up.

Earlier this summer, city officials said the first phase was wrapping up by the start of this month, completing the entire stretch, including the replacement of decades-old sewer and water mains, by November.

Witter said that also remains on track.

However, he said the intersection of Fort with McMorran Boulevard, which had been the only throughway open on the roadway, was set to close on Thursday. As of Monday, he said the Fort crossing with Grand River Avenue was open.

More information was expected to be released later this week through public works.

“We’ve made great progress all season,” Witter said.

Contact Jackie Smith at (810) 989-6270 or jssmith@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @Jackie20Smith.

