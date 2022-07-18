ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kokomo, IN

Arrest made in Kokomo teen's 2016 disappearance

By Hannah Brock, Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
Kokomo police announced Monday that a man was arrested in connection with a teen's disappearance about six years ago.

Karena McClerkin, 18, was reported missing by her family Oct. 11, 2016. McClerkin was last seen in the 1000 block of South Washington Street in Kokomo.

A warrant for one count of murder was issued Monday for 57-year-old Flint Farmer of Kokomo. Farmer was arrested at a Kokomo residence in the 600 block of South Purdum Street about 1 p.m. Monday.

After years of tips, officials say investigators are relying on information received in the fall of 2021 to make this arrest. Police believe they know what happened when McClerkin went missing, but have not released additional details.

Police may make additional arrests, according to a Monday statement from Kokomo police.

No further information was released.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Lt. Richard Benzinger at 765-456-7324 or rbenzinger@cityofkokomo.org, or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. People may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.

1017thepoint.com

COUNTERFEITER HITS SEVERAL AREA COMMUNITIES

(Whitewater Valley)--Multiple law enforcement agencies are working to identify and then locate a woman who is passing counterfeit hundred-dollar bills across the area. The suspect has recently hit stores in Hagerstown, Cambridge City, Connersville, and New Castle. She’ll make a relatively small purchase – under $20 – pay with a counterfeit hundred, and then pocket the real cash given to her as change. She’s white with blonde hair and appears to be in her 30’s.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Meddling mischievous miscreants march along after Monon mayhem

The six individuals pictured above are wanted for Criminal Mischief after causing damage to a street sign in the area of 145 Elm St., Carmel, at approximately 9:31 p.m. on Thursday, July 14. If you have any information on these people, please call Officer A. Parshall at the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-2477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 2022-00044250.
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Court docs: Muncie man tried to strangle wife with extension cord

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie husband is accused of trying to kill his wife by strangling her with an extension cord. David McClure, 71, faces charges of attempted murder and strangulation in connection with the July attack, according to the Muncie Police Department. Police said McClure walked up from...
MUNCIE, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Argument over honked horn leads to shooting between co-workers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Court documents acquired by News 8 detail an argument between co-workers that escalated into a shooting. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested 29-year-old Ahrmond Kizer in the case. Officers were called to a Speedway gas station at Southeastern and Arlington avenues at 10 a.m. Tuesday....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

19-year-old Indy man killed in crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — A 19-year-old Indianapolis man was killed in a crash Wednesday morning on I-65 in Jackson County, Indianapolis State Police announced. He was identified as Jacob T. Peelman. At about 7 a.m., troopers were called to I-65 southbound at Exit 55 in north Jackson County in...
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Coroner called after man hit by semi on SB I-65 in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Police have confirmed a man has been hit and killed on I-65 southbound in Boone County Thursday morning. Police say it happened on I-65 around 5:30 a.m. near the I-865 SB interchange. According to investigators, a semi heading southbound struck a male who went onto the highway. The victim was identified […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Speculation grows around motive for Greenwood Park Mall shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The investigation into Sunday’s mass shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall is opening up more questions about why the shooter opened fire. Online theories are adding to questions about the motive in the case. A husband, his wife and another man died, and Elisjsha...
GREENWOOD, IN
FOX59

Arrest made after man stabbed at New Castle motel

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — One man has been arrested after police found another man stabbed multiple times at a New Castle motel. Police arrived at the Rain Tree Motel on Saturday night to investigate a report of a man with multiple stab wounds. Members of the New Castle Police...
NEW CASTLE, IN
