Inflations exacts a heavier toll on rural Americans than on urban households

Bruce E. Swanson, 64, of Red Oak, was taken into custody 6:13 p.m. July 17 on Highway 34 and Avenue of Industries on the charge of OWI, first offense. According to an Adams County Sheriff’s Office report, a white Ford Mustang was observed by law enforcement crossing the center line and south fog line of Highway 34 numerous times. A traffic stop was conducted and contact was made with the driver, identified as Swanson. While speaking with Swanson, the deputy observed him to have bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his person and slow reactions to what was being asked of him. Swanson was asked to exit his vehicle and stand in front of the patrol car. While walking to the deputy’s vehicle, it was noted that Swanson had difficulty maintaining his balance, almost falling over several times. The deputy conducted field sobriety testing on Swanson, which showed signs of impairment. Swanson was offered a PBT and consented, but after making several attempts, was unable to provide an adequate breath sample, blowing either too hard, too soft or not long enough. Swanson was transported to the Adam’s County Jail where he consented to DataMaster testing. The test result indicated a BrAC of .272%, more than three times the legal limit.

ADAMS COUNTY, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO