ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Inflations exacts a heavier toll on rural Americans than on urban households

By News Desk
iowa.media
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs gas prices reach all-time highs, rural households tend to spend more money on gas than urban due to longer commutes. (Photo by Kate Kealey/ Iowa Capital Dispatch) Barbara Kalbach is a fourth-generation family farmer and a registered nurse from Dexter, Iowa, and she commutes 17 miles every time she needs...

www.iowa.media

Comments / 0

Related
iowa.media

Downtown gateway building slowly takes shape

The facade on the old Harbach building at 1104-1106 Second St. is receiving some needed improvement. Jacqueline Riekena of West Des Moines bought the 10,000-square-foot building in November 2016 and began demolition soon afterward, but progress on the property has on-again-off-again for nearly six years. Ireland-born John Clement, a successful...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
iowa.media

Beginning August 1, plastics no longer taken in town bins

Representatives of Adair County Sanitary Landfill and Transfer Station would like to remind residents that beginning Monday, Aug. 1, they will no longer be able to drop plastics in the recycling bins placed in area communities. The transfer station, located at 1645 Highway 25, north of Greenfield, has run into...
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
iowa.media

New recognition program encourages kindness in kids

“I don’t want the kid that hits all the home runs or the all-star football player,” Joe Anson said. “I want the kid that’s caring and compassionate and shows kindness.”. Wednesday, Anson started his kid of the week recognition program with Piper and Anthony Neubauer for...
CRESTON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
City
Dexter, IA
iowa.media

Another independent candidate for supervisor

With a personal issue resolved, Roy Klobnak is now ready to run for Union County Board of Supervisors. Klobank said he will be the third filed candidate for the supervisor seat to be vacated by Ron Riley. The election is Nov. 8. As of Friday, he had not filed his petition according to the Union County Auditor’s office that processes the information.
UNION COUNTY, IA
iowa.media

Doug Latham celebrates birthday with SORE mates at Perry Perk

Doug Latham of rural Earlham received birthday congratulations Friday morning from his fellow members of the Society of Retired Experts (SORE) coffee group at the Perry Perk coffeehouse. SORE members Ken Finer, Ray Harden, Lou Hoger, Dan Spellman and Tom Ulrich toasted Latham on the anniversary of his birth. Dale...
EARLHAM, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Areas#Rural Americans#Gas Prices#Inflations#Kalbachs#Iowa State University
iowa.media

UPDATE: Child sole fatality in interstate crash at E. 14th Street

An 11-year-old Grimes boy was killed Tuesday evening and a Grimes man was injured in a chain-reaction crash on U.S. Interstate 80. An Iowa State Patrol crash report issued at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday originally indicated that Luis Venales Graterol, 42, of Grimes also died in the crash, but the report was later revised to show the sole fatality was Ian Venales, 11, of Grimes..
GRIMES, IA
iowa.media

Heat advisory issued for Saturday noon to 8 p.m.

The National Weather Service office in Johnston has issued a heat advisory for the Perry area for Saturday from noon to 8 p.m., with heat index values expected to hit 105 degrees. Along with Dallas County, the heat advisory will be in effect in Audubon, Guthrie, Polk, Jasper, Poweshiek, Cass,...
PERRY, IA
iowa.media

The beauty of quilts

This year’s quilt show at the Adair County Fair will feature the last auctioned fair quilt for the foreseeable future and new ways of displaying the quilts, but this adored display, overseen by Tonna Twombly of Greenfield, will still be open to the public during the fair week. Twombly...
GREENFIELD, IA
iowa.media

Pride smarting after Street Smarts Driver’s Ed car crashes

A driver’s education vehicle left the gravel and entered the ditch on 130th Street west of Perry Wednesday afternoon. No injuries were reported to the instructor and two juvenile student occupants. The incident occurred about 2:15 p.m. in the 17800 block of 130th Street, where the Toyota Prius, registered...
PERRY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Costco
iowa.media

Adams County

Bruce E. Swanson, 64, of Red Oak, was taken into custody 6:13 p.m. July 17 on Highway 34 and Avenue of Industries on the charge of OWI, first offense. According to an Adams County Sheriff’s Office report, a white Ford Mustang was observed by law enforcement crossing the center line and south fog line of Highway 34 numerous times. A traffic stop was conducted and contact was made with the driver, identified as Swanson. While speaking with Swanson, the deputy observed him to have bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his person and slow reactions to what was being asked of him. Swanson was asked to exit his vehicle and stand in front of the patrol car. While walking to the deputy’s vehicle, it was noted that Swanson had difficulty maintaining his balance, almost falling over several times. The deputy conducted field sobriety testing on Swanson, which showed signs of impairment. Swanson was offered a PBT and consented, but after making several attempts, was unable to provide an adequate breath sample, blowing either too hard, too soft or not long enough. Swanson was transported to the Adam’s County Jail where he consented to DataMaster testing. The test result indicated a BrAC of .272%, more than three times the legal limit.
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
iowa.media

Perry Police Report July 20

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Ben Aises Ramirez, 19, of 2665 Summer Meadows Dr., Perry, was arrested on a charge of driving under suspension. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1600 block of Willis Avenue. Juan Carlos Garcia, 29, of 1009...
PERRY, IA
iowa.media

Perry man arrested for assault for tenth time

A Perry man was arrested Thursday and charged with assault for the tenth time in 18 years. Michael Patrick Benton, 38, of 401 Willis Ave., Perry, was charged with assault causing bodily injury. Six of Benton’s arrests resulted in convictions in Dallas County District Court, and three of the cases...
PERRY, IA
iowa.media

Charles ‘Chuck’ Landon of Minburn

Charles “Chuck” Landon, 80, of Minburn passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at his home near Minburn, Iowa. A Celebration of his life is pending at this time. Left to cherish Chuck’s memory are his wife, Jackie Landon; children, Brett (Melissa) Landon and Debbie (Jason) Gettinger; grandchildren, Cody (Courtney) Jorgensen, Caitlin (Scott) Friedrichsen, Ashley Gettinger, Brett Landon II and Elizabeth Landon; great-grandchildren, Maddoxx Jorgensen, Zaylee Friedrichsen, Wilder Friedrichsen and Bridger Friedrichsen; siblings, Reba Kimzey, Lennis Allen and Mary Yeo; sisters-in-law, Jo Meyer and Janice (Eldon) Ott; and many nieces and nephews.
MINBURN, IA
iowa.media

Mount Ayr ends season against Van Meter

FORT DODGE — The Raiderettes’ ride in the state tournament came to a halt Wednesday afternoon when Mount Ayr fell 12-3 to No. 6 Van Meter in consolation play at Dodger Field. Mount Ayr finishes their season at 17-11. “You can go 0-2 up here and still have...
VAN METER, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy